Sundance Unveils 2022 Short Film Program, 40th Anniversary Retrospective Collection

By Matt Donnelly
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe films — encompassing categories like domestic and international live-action as well as animation — will screen throughout the hybrid festival in person, at satellite venues, and online. More from Variety. David Bowie Film, Based on 'Thousands' of Hours of Rare Footage, Coming From Director Brett Morgen...

www.middletownpress.com

saltlakemagazine.com

Sundance and Slamdance Announce 2022 Lineups for Dueling Park City Film Festivals

Sundance and Slamdance have released the lineups for their 2022 film festivals. The dueling events—one which has grown since its inception into an international spectacle and the other which adheres strictly to its independent, DIY ethos—will take place concurrently in Park City, beginning on Jan. 20, 2022. Last year’s Sundance and Slamdance Film Festivals were derailed by Covid, but organizers and attendees are banking on vaccination and testing protocols to return the 2022 editions to their former glory with in person screenings and an interactive, welcoming atmosphere.
PARK CITY, UT
WSB Radio

Sundance Film Fest unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

The Sundance Film Festival is returning to the Utah mountains in January armed with documentaries about Bill Cosby, Princess Diana, Kanye West and Lucille Ball and the directorial debuts of Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro and Jesse Eisenberg. Festival organizers unveiled the lineup for the 2022 edition on Thursday, which includes...
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

Over 60% of Sundance’s 2022 Competition Films Are Directed by Women

With the final weeks of 2021 upon us it’s time to start looking onward, and if Sundance Film Festival’s 2022 lineup is any indication, we have plenty of women-helmed films to look forward to next year. Women directors dominate this year’s program: about 62 percent of Competition titles are directed or co-directed by women.
THEATER & DANCE
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
calarts.edu

CalArts’ Alums and Faculty Films Represent at Sundance 2022

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival lineup of features, documentaries, shorts, and episodic series was released Dec. 9 and 10, selected from 14,849 submissions, including 3,762 feature-length films. Across this field, CalArts continues a strong tradition of representation by prominent faculty and alums with new, independent works. The full slate of films is scheduled to screen both in-person and digitally at the festival, which runs Jan. 20-30.
MOVIES
oregonconfluence.com

OAFG21 Winner – Short Film, “You Go Girl!” To Screen At Sundance

“You Go Girl” – the fourth annual Outdoor Adventure Film Grant– “Oregon’s Outdoors Are For Everyone” winner (OAFG21) – will be screening at Sundance! Filmmakers, Shariffa Ali, Kamilah Long, Courtney Williams, and Adrian Aleas’ short film tells the story of Audrey, a New York City comedian who can make a joke of any situation, faces a staggering challenge in the beautiful mountains of Oregon. Can this city woman overcome her fears and rise? “You Go Girl!” will be screening at Sundance 2022, in the U.S. Live Action Short Films. This program was included as part of a celebration for Sundance’s 40th anniversary. The 2022 short films will all screen in programs or preceding features in-person in Utah, the majority of them will screen online along with the 40th collection, and a small collection will screen in person at seven Satellite Screens venues around the country during the Festival’s second weekend. The Festival takes place from January 20-30, 2022.
MOVIES
Park Record

Sundance Film Festival announces 2022 programming

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which is slated to return with an in-person presence in Park City next month, announced its Feature Film, Indie Episodic and New Frontier categories on Thursday. The slate includes 82 feature-length films, culled from 3,762 feature-length submissions. Overall, the festival received 14,849 submissions from more...
PARK CITY, UT
101.5 WPDH

Film Shot in Poughkeepsie Selected for Sundance Film Festival

The fact that so many movies and television shows are being filmed here in the Hudson Valley is already a reason for us to be proud. But when one of those movies gets selected to be part of one the most prestigious film festivals in the world, that’s a reason to be even more proud. Right now, we Hudson Valley residents can be even more proud.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Eva Noblezada
Person
David Bowie
New Haven Register

Cairo Film Festival Shorts Program Sees Surge in Submissions

A record 5,100 short films were submitted to the Cairo Film Festival’s short film competition this year, thanks to a new collaboration with FilmFreeWay. Around 1,200 shorts are sent in more usually for the region’s only A-list festival. The section comes with the added bonus of the winning film being submitted to the Oscars’ long list.
WORLD
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
Gephardt Daily

Michael Kenneth Williams film among 82 Sundance titles

Dec. 9 (UPI) — The Sundance Film Festival announced the lineup of films for the 2022 film festival on Thursday. Sundance will take place in Utah and virtually Jan. 20 to 30. Michael Kenneth Williams stars with John Boyega, Nicole Beharie and Connie Britton in 892. Williams died Sept. 6.
SUNDANCE, UT
#Sundance Film Festival#Short Film#Shorts#Variety David Bowie Film#Sundance Institute#Lgbtq
kozzradio.com

MUSIC: Metallica Will Stream Their 40th Anniversary Shows for Free

It’s almost here… our 40th anniversary celebration is right around the corner! We’re looking forward to hitting the stage in San Francisco at Chase Center with so many of our friends visiting from around the globe those two nights next week. While we wish each and every one of you could join us, we know you can’t all be in the house. So we’re incredibly excited to announce that our friends at Amazon will be streaming both shows live, as they happen, worldwide and for free!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WLNS

Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ debuts weakly with $10.5M

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite critical acclaim and two years worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg’s lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm. A dazzling […]
MOVIES
