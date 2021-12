A 20-year-old man from Cary Township was injured early Saturday after he lost control of his car on an icy road in Hodgdon and crashed into a utility pole. Maine State Police say Jesse Frederick was driving a 2015 Ford sedan south on the Calais Road (Rt. 1) around 12:20 a.m. The area had recently received snow and the road was covered in ice and frost, with snow on the shoulder and centerline area, according to Corporal Dennis Quint.

