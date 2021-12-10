AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report November 2021

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 270 million on Monday, while the death toll edged above 5.30 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with a total of 49.9 million cases and 797,348 deaths. The U.S. is averaging more than 1,200 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again. New Hampshire now leads the nation in new cases measured on a per capita basis with more people in hospitals there than at any time during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the U.K. is bolstering its booster program with the aim of offering one t0 all eligible adults by year-end, according to media reports.

