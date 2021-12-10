ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report November 2021

By GlobeNewswire
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM...

forextv.com

kfgo.com

AEM Releases November 2021 Equipment Sales Numbers

Sales growth in both tractors and combines continues in the U.S., while a slowdown in harvesters in Canada brings overall unit sales slightly below 2020 north of the border. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers reports U.S. total farm tractor sales climbed 8.7 percent in November compared to 2020, while combine sales saw a gain of 37.8 percent, the fourth month in a row of growth near or above 20 percent for harvesters.
ECONOMY
nc.gov

Office of the State Controller Releases November 2021 Financial Report

For Fiscal Year 2022, when compared to the prior year through November 30, North Carolina experienced an increase in General Fund receipts which include tax and non-tax receipts. Tax revenues increased by $736.6 million or 6.7 percent, and non-tax revenues increased by $14.7 million, or 5.1 percent as compared to the previous year.
POLITICS
newsdakota.com

AEM Reports Optimism for Construction and Ag in 2022

(NAFB) – While the U.S. and global economies have continued to grow, the pace has slowed over the second half of 2021. But in the construction and agriculture equipment industries, stronger-than-expected growth this year has many manufacturers feeling optimistic about 2022. According to results from AEM’s fall member survey, more than 80 percent of AEM members anticipate rising demand for construction and agriculture equipment over the next year. Roughly 65 percent think demand for ag equipment will be above normal, while 44 percent think demand for construction equipment will be above normal.
AGRICULTURE
Middletown Press

The first case of Omicron is reported in California, United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) have announced that the first case of infection with the Covid-19 Omicron variant was detected in the United States . This first case of the Omicron variant is about a traveler who arrived from South Africa on November 22 , so the United States health authorities carry out a contact tracing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sandra Mason
AFP

United States is world's biggest plastic polluter, report finds

The United States is by far the biggest contributor to global plastic waste in the world, according to a new report submitted to the federal government Wednesday that called for a national strategy to tackle the growing crisis. The authors called for the country to develop its national strategy no later than the end of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
phelpscountyfocus.com

State releases November 2021 General Revenue Report

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced Dec. 6 that net general revenue collections for November 2021 increased 19.0 percent compared to those for November 2020, from $811.1 million last year to $965.5 million this year. Net general revenue collections for 2022 fiscal year-to-date decreased 0.7 percent compared to November 2020,...
INCOME TAX
calculatedriskblog.com

Comments on November Employment Report

This graph shows permanent job losers as a percent of the pre-recession peak in employment through the report today. (ht Joe Weisenthal at Bloomberg). This data is only available back to 1994, so there is only data for three recessions. In November, the number of permanent job losers decreased to...
RETAIL
Street.Com

3M Food Safety Unit and Neogen to Combine in $9.3 Billion Deal

Food-safety and animal-health company Neogen (NEOG) - Get Neogen Corporation Report said it would combine with the food-safety branch of 3M (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report, creating a global food-safety and -security provider. The deal is designed to be tax-free to 3M holders. At closing, holders of Neogen, Lansing,...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 270 million and U.S. nears 50 million cases and 800,000 fatalities

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 270 million on Monday, while the death toll edged above 5.30 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with a total of 49.9 million cases and 797,348 deaths. The U.S. is averaging more than 1,200 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again. New Hampshire now leads the nation in new cases measured on a per capita basis with more people in hospitals there than at any time during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the U.K. is bolstering its booster program with the aim of offering one t0 all eligible adults by year-end, according to media reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
freedom929.com

OCTOBER ILLINOIS AG PRICE REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Agricultural Price Index Report for October, the base Ag Production prices in October were down 1.7% from September, but 20% higher than a year ago. The Crop Production Index was down 2.1% from September, but up 21% from October 2020. The Livestock Production Index dropped eight-tenths of a percentage point (0.8) from September, but increased 20% from last year. Producers had lower prices during October for corn, hogs, market eggs, and broilers, but higher prices for lettuce, milk, sweet corn, and broccoli. In addition to prices, there was increased monthly movement for soybeans, corn, cotton, and calves and decreased marketing of cattle, milk, and wheat.
AGRICULTURE
Defense One

Don't Buy China's Hypersonic Head-Fake. Its Spaceplanes Are Racing Ahead.

After shocked U.S. leaders decried China’s August flight of a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle, Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tried a head fake, issuing a statement that actually referred to the July test of a reusable spaceplane. Yet even that misdirecting statement contained another attempt at misdirection. While the government described the spaceplane’s flight as a “routine” mission, it was in fact the first successful suborbital flight from launch to landing, a crucial step in the advancement towards a game-changing technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

