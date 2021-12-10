ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of camels barred from Saudi beauty contest over Botox

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi media says that authorities have conducted their biggest-ever crackdown on camel beauty contestants that received Botox injections and other...

More than 40 camels are disqualified from $65million Saudi beauty pageant after dozens of animals were given BOTOX, face lifts and muscle-boosting hormones

(From The Daily Mail) More than 40 camels have been disqualified from a Saudi beauty pageant after dozens of the animals were given Botox, face lifts and muscle-boosting hormones. The beauties were booted in one of the biggest ever crackdowns at the Abdulaziz Camel Festival where breeders compete for some £49 million in prize money. Judges at the festival, hosted in the desert northeast of the capital Riyadh, said this year they are using ‘specialised and advanced’ technology to detect nip and tuck.
Fox News

Saudi festival disqualifies 40 botoxed camels

Outsider.com

Camels Pumped With Botox Booted From Beauty Pageant With $66 Million Prize

During what can only be described as a doping scandal, a few camels learned that cheaters never prosper. And the lesson cost them 66 million big ones. Recently, 40 camels were disqualified during the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival just outside of Riyadh after receiving Botox, hormone injections, and other underhanded beauty enhancements. The bust was the biggest in the festival’s history.
