John Travolta is a proud daddy showing off his daughter Ella’s first single

By Jovita Trujillo
 4 days ago

John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s daughter Ella Travolta is talented just like her parents. The 21-year-old is releasing her first single called “Dizzy” in January and John is a proud father. On Thursday he shared a video of Ella singing and playing the piano and her voice will send chills down your spine. “In case you haven’t seen or heard the preview of my daughter Ella’s first single, ‘Dizzy,’ here it is. You can pre-save now with the link in my stories!” The actor wrote in the caption.


The comments on John’s page are filled with people praising the musician. “Talented and beautiful well done to her wonderful parents,” one person wrote. Ella shared the same video on her Instagram on November 29 and explained that she worked on the song for the past year. “There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart,” Ella captioned the clip.

Ella’s mother Kelly passed away on June 12, 2020, from breast cancer and her oldest brother Jett died on January 2, 2009, at the age of 16 after having a seizure on a family vacation. One user pointed to the pain Ella has been through, “Beautiful girl with a beautiful voice. I can’t imagine the pain she has been through, but she handles herself so well. I lost my son 2 years ago and it is an unimaginable pain until you go through it. I am so sorry for your loss of your son and wife,” they wrote.

John Travolta marks late wife Kelly Preston’s birthday: ‘We miss and love you very much’

John Travolta celebrates daughter Ella’s 21st birthday: ‘Your dad adores you’

John Travolta and his daughter adorably dance together in a new Super Bowl commercial

Ella is just as proud of her father as he is of her. In honor of national Father-Daughter Day, she shared a photo with her dad and called him her “hero” and “best friend.” “Happy Father-Daughter Day to my hero, my best friend. I love you so much Daddy❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the post.



