The next few weeks are going to be the biggest in Warzone's history, really. The Warzone Pacific update is completely removing Verdansk from Warzone and throwing a new Pacific island map at us in the form of Caldera. There's also a whole batch of new weapons and Operators coming courtesy of Sledgehammer Games' Call of Duty Vanguard. That's all well and good, but what about the old Modern Warfare weapons?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO