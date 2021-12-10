New coronavirus cases in Mississippi keep climbing higher, state reports

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continued to climb Friday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 445 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. That put the weekly average of new, daily cases at 516

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 519,115.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported nine new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,326.

Through Friday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 463 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths

Adams 4803 125 88 18

Alcorn 6025 108 130 20

Amite 2113 57 57 9

Attala 3434 90 189 36

Benton 1541 39 47 10

Bolivar 6512 151 240 33

Calhoun 2905 51 44 7

Carroll 1771 41 52 11

Chickasaw 3246 68 61 15

Choctaw 1384 27 12 0

Clarke 3025 95 132 32

Clay 3157 78 41 5

Coahoma 4304 112 138 14

Copiah 4619 95 106 15

Covington 4365 95 142 39

De Soto 33686 434 126 26

Forrest 13906 261 284 61

Franklin 1275 30 46 5

George 5121 80 73 9

Greene 2259 50 57 6

Grenada 3826 109 156 32

Hancock 7864 132 72 15

Harrison 35150 560 535 79

Hinds 32943 646 852 139

Holmes 2742 89 109 20

Itawamba 4952 107 135 24

Jackson 24987 392 285 41

Jasper 3421 66 46 2

Jones 14233 248 261 44

Kemper 1460 41 50 10

Lafayette 8932 143 202 57

Lamar 10739 140 56 12

Lauderdale 12396 323 482 108

Lawrence 2219 43 27 2

Leake 4151 92 99 17

Lee 16698 245 224 43

Leflore 4778 144 240 55

Lincoln 5563 136 208 41

Lowndes 11431 195 303 68

Madison 15049 283 416 72

Marion 4327 112 162 24

Marshall 6793 142 69 17

Monroe 7163 179 191 55

Neshoba 6774 210 229 61

Newton 3976 83 87 15

Noxubee 1891 44 41 6

Oktibbeha 7267 139 271 40

Panola 6850 136 103 15

Pearl River 9781 244 210 42

Perry 2151 56 24 9

Pike 5967 157 177 44

Pontotoc 7109 110 87 13

Prentiss 5164 86 101 15

Quitman 1083 28 0 0

Rankin 22699 405 492 69

Scott 4806 99 117 19

Sharkey 656 21 45 8

Simpson 4606 117 165 20

Smith 2717 52 71 8

Stone 3667 66 88 14

Sunflower 4352 106 125 20

Tate 4807 118 80 19

Tippah 5018 84 122 14

Tishomingo 3927 94 103 28

Tunica 1650 39 19 3

Union 6534 99 133 23

Walthall 2223 66 69 14

Warren 6942 179 175 38

Washington 7571 170 202 41

Wayne 4447 72 80 13

Webster 2079 49 67 14

Winston 3203 92 135 39

Yalobusha 2486 47 82 22

Yazoo 4609 93 152 20

Total 519,115 10,326 11,367 2,103

* Note: One death previously reported in Jasper County should have been included in Forrest County?s totals