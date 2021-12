SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California state health officials on Monday confirmed that an alarming increase in COVID-19 case rates would lead the state to reinstitute an indoor mask mandate and other restrictions starting December 15. The announcement was made during a phone teleconference with California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly Monday afternoon. Ghaly said that in the two and a half weeks since Thanksgiving, California has seen a 47% increase in case rates. He noted that some places like the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles were doing well thanks to higher vaccination rates, but that the...

