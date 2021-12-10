ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 10

By Arizona Daily Star
tucson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a daily map of coronavirus...

tucson.com

Comments / 11

Related
CNN

The dirty little secret the Mark Meadows texts reveal

(CNN) — They knew. They all knew. The release of texts on Monday night sent to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6 amount to a smoking gun when it comes to whether those in and around the President were aware of the rising insurrection of that day and the role then-President Donald Trump himself needed to play.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Government
The Hill

Democrats to increase debt ceiling by $2.5T

Democrats will vote as soon as Tuesday to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, which they expect will lift the nation’s borrowing cap until 2023. Senate Democrats unveiled a resolution to raise the debt ceiling on Tuesday, shortly before they are scheduled to take a procedural vote on the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy