ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Get cheesy with this new Mississippi restaurant devoted to the most comforting of comfort foods

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42RxUu_0dJdUc1G00

Imagine it. A Mississippi restaurant devoted to the most ooey-gooey delicious comfort food on the planet — macaroni and cheese.

Soon to open on the Mississippi Gulf Coast is the first I Heart Mac & Cheese franchise in the state.

The Boca Raton, Florida, chain is currently hiring employees for the opening of its newest restaurant in Gulfport at 208 E. Pass Road.

I Heart Mac & Cheese offers customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls with a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, grilled cheese sandwiches.

Macaroni and cheese bowls feature a selection of bases from pasta and tater tots to broccoli and cauliflower. To that diners can choose between cheese sauces.

Proteins like bacon, chicken pulled pork and lobster can also be added to the bowls. Mix in some veggies and top with even more cheese and you have a delicious meal ready to satisfy any appetite.

Build-your-own grilled cheese sandwiches offer similar selections. And if you don’t want to build your own, I Heart Mac & Cheese offers a variety of tasty signature combinations.

A grand opening date has not been finalized, but the store is currently finishing construction and hiring.

Comments / 1

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi brewery honors ‘The Golden Girls’ with new beers

Fly Llama Brewery in Biloxi is honoring the iconic characters from the “Golden Girls” TV show with a limited-release batch of cheesecake beers. Owner and brew master David Reese, a self-described “huge fan” of the show, proposed creating a mixed four-pack, with a different beer for each of the four women who lead the show. Cheesecake is such a beloved motif on the 1980s sitcom that a 17-minute YouTube video titled “Best Cheesecake Moments on the Golden Girls” has over a million views.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi company hopes plane will be packed — no, stuffed — to fly Christmas spirit to children in need

When Mississippi’s Nicholas Air says one of its flights will be stuffed with the Christmas spirit, they mean it literally. Officials with the private air travel company in Oxford are planning to pack one of its planes with stuffed teddy bears to deliver to children who may not get to celebrate Christmas at home, but at Children’s of Mississippi medical center in Jackson instead.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

TikTok of Mississippi baby playing with kitten goes viral

When Emily Hixon shot video of her daughter, Sojourner, playing with a kitten the family had rescued, she never dreamed it would go viral one day. Hixon, of Sumrall, said she heard the kitten mewing in a small shed by Sumrall High School, thinking it was a newborn crying for its mother. After a couple days, she realized it was alone and needed help.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Gulfport, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Restaurants
State
Florida State
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
60K+
Followers
4K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy