Soccer

St Mirren missing injured Eamonn Brophy for Hibernian showdown

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt Mirren will be without Eamonn Brophy for...

www.fourfourtwo.com

fourfourtwo.com

Stephen Glass believes Aberdeen in good shape after St Johnstone win

Stephen Glass believes his Aberdeen side can enjoy a well-earned breather before facing Hibernian following their McDiarmid Park win on Saturday. Substitute Teddy Jenks fired in a controversial winner after 83 goalless minutes against St Johnstone to give sixth-placed Dons their third cinch Premiership win in a row and take them within one point of Dundee United and Motherwell.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eamonn Brophy
The Independent

Europa League draw LIVE: Rangers, Barcelona and Dortmund among teams in playoffs

Barcelona against Napoli is the stand out tie in the Europa League play-offs, with Rangers taking on Borussia Dortmund.Barcelona find themselves trying to keep alive their hopes of European football after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. It is the first time since 2003-04, when Barcelona were in the UEFA Cup, that the Catalan club will not be in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a competition they have won five times. Napoli, winners of the competition in 1989, progressed from a Europa League group which included Leicester, who they beat 3-2 in...
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

David Gray eager to keep focus at Hibernian on the pitch

David Gray is looking no further forward than Tuesday’s visit of Dundee as Hibernian’s search for a new boss continues in cup final week. The former club captain took caretaker charge for the 1-1 cinch Premiership draw against St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday following Jack Ross’ sacking on Thursday.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Ilkay Gundogan fit to face Leeds despite back problem

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been passed fit for the champions’ home clash with Leeds on Tuesday. The German was withdrawn early in the second half of Saturday’s victory over Wolves with a back complaint.
SOCCER
#Aberdeen
fourfourtwo.com

Thomas Frank wants clarity over rules regarding Covid-19 postponements

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is planning for Tuesday night’s Premier League game against Manchester United to go ahead but wants more clarity over rules regarding Covid-19 postponements. The fixture has come into question after United reported a small number of positive lateral flow tests within their squad, with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Kris Boyd sees reasons for Rangers to be confident against Borussia Dortmund

Kris Boyd feels Rangers’ Europa League exploits in recent seasons will give them belief that they can pull off an upset against Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side landed a glamour tie against the illustrious Germans in Monday’s draw for the Europa League knockout round play-offs in February.
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Hibernian, Hearts

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists Kyogo Furuhashi hasn't been ruled out of next Sunday's League Cup Final - and the Japanese striker, withdrawn with an injury on Thursday, could even face Motherwell this afternoon. (Daily Record) Ange Postecoglou says he will keep playing and training at a high tempo even...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Covid outbreak at Manchester United puts Brentford clash in doubt

Manchester United’s Premier League match away to Brentford is at risk of postponement after the club closed their Carrington training ground for 24 hours due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests. United are in talks with the league over whether it is now safe for them to travel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst to select from same pool of players for Saints visit

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will select from the same group of players for the visit of St Johnstone that he had at his disposal for Sunday’s win at Hearts. Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack have both suffered injury setbacks and are unlikely to be available before the winter break.
SOCCER
The Independent

Chris Cadden insists David Gray has Hibernian backing after draw at St Mirren

Chris Cadden says Hibernian’s players would be happy if David Gray were to continue as caretaker manager.The club’s former Scottish Cup-winning captain took charge for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren following the sacking of Jack Ross on Thursday.Cadden admitted the squad felt they had let down Ross but would give Gray their backing as Hibs prepare to take on Dundee on Tuesday night.The former Motherwell player said: “We’re gutted as players and staff that the manager is gone. We feel we’ve let him down a bit.“We’ve got to do our best whoever’s in charge. That’s David for now and...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Maxwel Cornet could miss out again as Burnley face fellow strugglers Watford

Burnley could again be without Maxwel Cornet for Wednesday’s clash with fellow Premier League strugglers Watford. The 25-year-old limped off with a thigh problem during the Clarets’ loss to Newcastle and sat out Sunday’s draw with West Ham, while fellow forward Ashley Barnes remains sidelined with a similar injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Callum Davidson says losing David Wotherspoon to long-term injury a ‘huge blow’

Callum Davidson admits the loss of key midfielder David Wotherspoon for the remainder of the season is a huge blow for struggling St Johnstone. The 31-year-old has been sidelined since having to go off early in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic. Scans have now confirmed that he has suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage and will not play again this term.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou praises Celtic for not ‘making excuses’ despite injury issues

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou praised his players’ resilience after revealing further injury problems in his front line. James Forrest has been ruled out of Wednesday’s cinch Premiership contest with Ross County after going off injured against Motherwell on Saturday and fellow winger Mikey Johnston is a doubt for the Dingwall trip.
SOCCER

