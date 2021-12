Eric Kiesau was promoted to the role of wide receivers coach for Auburn just four games into the 2021 season, but how long he will remain in that position is to be determined. Kiesau, who joined Bryan Harsin’s staff last February as an offensive analyst, signed a new contract when he was promoted to an on-field role -- but its duration is only four months, according to documents obtained by AL.com through public records requests. Terms of the contract went into effect Oct. 1, less than a week after Kiesau replaced Cornelius Williams as wide receivers coach, and the deal runs through Jan. 31, 2022.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO