CT Resident Who Embezzled From Family Company Admits To Tax Evasion

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
A Connecticut man is facing prison time after admitting to embezzling from his family’s company over the course of several years, federal officials announced.

New Haven County resident Matthew Blackwell, age 40, of Woodbridge, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in federal court before US District Judge Sarah Merriam to one count of tax evasion.

Acting US Attorney Leonard Boyle said that Blackwell was the Vice President of Operations at a family-owned food company based in the Town of Orange.

Between 2012 and 2016, Blackwell embezzled $927,143 from the company by creating false purchase orders and invoices that he presented to the company controller, who had no knowledge of their fraudulent nature.

The company issued payment checks that Blackwell deposited in a business checking account that he had opened and controlled, Boyle said.

Additionally, in pleading guilty, Blackwell admitted that he intentionally filed federal income tax returns that omitted the embezzled income for the 2012 through 2016 tax years, resulting in a loss of $285,361 to the IRS.

Blackwell has been released on a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2022, when he will face a maximum term of five years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. As part of his guilty plea, Blackwell also agreed to pay $285,361 in back taxes, as well as interest and penalties.

