Donate Blood in December, enter to win brand new 75-inch TV
Make the Season Brighter – with a brand new 75-inch TV, actually – by donating Blood at Kent Station through the month of December.
“Ring in the holiday season in a bigger (75’’ to be exact!) & better way.”
December is for getting cozy by the fire, watching holiday movies and spending time with family – and one more thing, securing a stable blood supply for this holiday season. Give the gift of a calm & stable blood this December. When you donate AND fill out the entry form, you’ll be entered to win a 75” Big Screen TV that will definitely make your spirits bright!*
Terms and Conditions. Must be 18+ to win.
It only takes an hour to save a life! Someone’s tomorrow needs a blood donor today!
Appointments and masks are required at all Bloodworks donation sites and no guests under the age of 16 are permitted onsite. There is no deferral from donating after receiving a COVID vaccine. Click here for more information.
“THANK YOU!”
Comments / 0