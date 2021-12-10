Tua vs Taysom Hill – Diener Losses his Mind on Chris Simms

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns played the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 and a Lamar Jackson injury took all the tension out of the contest. Mayfield had a decent, if unspectacular performance, and his team had a lead, but that didn't mean he didn't get frustrated. At one point in the second half he was seen coming off the field and yelling at one of the coaches. Finger in the face and everything.

