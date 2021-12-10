Tua vs Taysom Hill – Diener Losses his Mind on Chris Simms

Alvin Kamara is no stranger to long runs, but he had the opposite kind of advice for his quarterback on what turned into a 44-yard touchdown run late in a 30-9 victory over the Jets. Taysom Hill shouldn't have run that far at all, the star back said, laughing after...
Whew: Taysom Hill chose to leave no doubt in the New Orleans Saints’ Week 14 win against the New York Jets, following his blockers into the open field so that he could streak towards the end zone. He cruised through Jets territory and celebrated with teammates, with the kicking unit stepping up to secure the win.
After five straight losses, the New Orleans Saints finally got back in the win column to move to 6-7 on the year. Taysom Hill wasn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination but he helped the offense put 30 points on the board. Yes, the offense came to life...
Sometime in the second or third quarter Sunday, he wasn’t sure, New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill took another hit to his injured right hand, with the broadcast cameras periodically catching him looking down at his hand and shaking it out. “It was on a sack and it just...
Chris Simms is public enemy No. 1 for Miami Dolphins fans. As a former quarterback for the Texas Longhorns and an eight-year pro, Sims’ career ended with 3,117 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, and a 58.1 percent completion rating. He recently took a jab at Tua Tagovailoa’s deep ball production for the Dolphins. Sims said the “whole world can throw the ball five yards over the middle.”
Aaron Rodgers had a concerning admission following the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. The MVP quarterback has been playing through a fractured toe injury. Rodgers admitted on Sunday night that the toe injury has gotten worse. “It feels worse,” Rodgers said following the...
That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.
The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
The Baltimore Ravens announced on Sunday an official decision for starting quarterback Lamar Jackson for the rest of the game. Jackson has been officially ruled OUT. The Ravens quarterback left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an apparent ankle injury. Jackson had to be carted off the field and into the locker room.
Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns played the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 and a Lamar Jackson injury took all the tension out of the contest. Mayfield had a decent, if unspectacular performance, and his team had a lead, but that didn't mean he didn't get frustrated. At one point in the second half he was seen coming off the field and yelling at one of the coaches. Finger in the face and everything.
The Las Vegas Raiders had no chance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. They got absolutely torched after losing 48-9 on the day. It’s especially embarrassing considering Vegas tried to make a statement before the game by meeting on Kansas City’s logo. Regardless, Derek Carr reacts to the tough loss.
It was an entertaining first half between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where both teams combined for 48 first-half points and some thrilling touchdowns. But things quickly changed in the second half, where we got to a point in the game where we knew...
A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly looking to get paid this offseason. The Denver Broncos veteran quarterback is having an OK season. Bridgewater, 29, has thrown for 2,775 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a QBR of 47.4, good for 22nd in the National Football League. This offseason, Bridegwater is...
