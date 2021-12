Cleveland OH - The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County sent an email to the Team Bibb transition team on November 24, 2021, after reading an article on Cleveland.com regarding Tamir Rice. Rice was killed by a Cleveland Police Officer in November of 2014. Mayor-Elect Bibb is asking the Justice Department to revisit the case of Rice. According to the Justice Department website, on December 29, 2020, the Justice Department announced that the prosecutors reviewing the independent federal investigation into the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio, found insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges against the Cleveland Division of Police (CDP) Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO