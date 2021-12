HICKORY, N.C. — One person died after a major house fire broke out Thursday afternoon in Hickory. The Burke County Office of Emergency Management said it happened just before 2 p.m. at a home along Wilkies Grove Church Road, and the George Hildebran Fire Department was initially dispatched. They arrived to find a two-story home with the blaze coming from the basement garage door. One of the people who first spoke with firefighters told them a woman was likely still trapped inside, and crews started to both fight the fire and try to find the woman.

