This ostrich-cell mask glows if you have COVID

Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese researchers have developed masks that...

herald-review.com

scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a COVID Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms—and the Omicron variant is here, too. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hypebeast.com

Japanese Scientists Develop Masks that Glow When Exposed to COVID-19

A team at the Kyoto Prefectural University, headed by its president Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, has developed a mask that offers users an easy and cost-effective way to test for COVID-19. In February of 2022, the team injected a dormant and benign form of coronavirus into female ostriches and extracted antibodies from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
Hypebae

This Face Mask Will Glow Under UV Light if Exposed to COVID-19

Scientists at the Kyoto Prefectural University have developed a face mask that glows under UV light if exposed to COVID-19. “In February last year, the team injected an inactive and non-threatening form of the coronavirus into female ostriches, successfully extracting a large quantity of antibodies from the eggs that they laid,” Kyodo News reported. As a result, the scientists created a fluorescent dye containing the antibodies extracted from ostrich eggs. The team then produced a special filter, which can be found inside the mask. To check whether you have been exposed to COVID-19, you can take the filter out and spray it with the fluorescent dye, which will glow under UV light if it contains traces of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SHAPE

Can You Get Your COVID Booster If You Have a Cold?

Another COVID winter is creeping closer, and with it, so does cold and flu season. But unlike last year — when a majority of social-distancing protocols and closures were still in place — people are vaxxed, socializing, and gathering indoors. That means, in addition to potentially spreading COVID,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Japanese Scientists Used Ostrich Cells to Make Virus-Detecting Masks that Glows Under UV Light

Masks made from ostrich antibodies that glow under ultraviolet light to detect Covid-19 have been produced by Japanese researchers. Wearable technologies, such as activity trackers and smartwatches, can give valuable information about our health and well-being. Wearables provide continuous access to real-time physiological data, unlike traditional testing in a clinical context, which may occur just a few (or fewer) times a year. This enables the detection of deviations from a person's "normal" baselines, which is a fundamentally different approach to healthcare than current practice, which mainly compares physiological measures to population statistics. The potential of wearable health technologies has become more evident during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic.
SCIENCE
KHOU

Why fat cells could play an important role in how sick you get with COVID

HOUSTON — It has been a trend since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Doctors noticed overweight patients tended to develop more severe COVID-19 and were more likely to die. While these patients often had underlying health conditions like diabetes, scientists still became convinced something else was going on.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

Winter is here and as COVID cases are rising in some states and areas, a surge is likely to take place. Taking certain precautions like being vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands does help, but catching COVID is still a possibility. The virus affects everyone a bit differently, but there are common symptoms to watch out for that can sometimes happen in a pattern. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who explained symptoms to watch out for and the order they can take place in. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron spreads faster and weakens vaccine efficacy, WHO says

The new omicron coronavirus variant spreads faster and considerably reduces vaccine efficacy compared to the delta variant, but may cause less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday.Delta, first identified in India earlier this year, is currently the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus and is responsible for most of the world’s infections.Scientists and health experts have, however, continued to raise concerns about omicron which has over 50 mutations compared to the delta variant, including 26-32 in the spike protein, which enables the virus to enter human cells.As of 9 December, the WHO said...
SCIENCE
