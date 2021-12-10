ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuwait and Saudi to increase production in al-Khafji and Wafra oilfields -statement

CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said that work is continuing to increase production in al-Khafji and Wafra joint operations, Kuwait State Agency (KUNA) reported on Friday citing a joint statement.

The two Gulf countries also agreed to coordinate implementing the memorandum Of understanding (MoU) on the neutral zone and the adjacent submerged zone, the statement added at the end of a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Kuwait.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wafra#Oilfields#Khafji#Kuwait State Agency#Kuna
