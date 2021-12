One of the more unfortunate byproducts of MLB’s lockout is that injured players are no longer allowed to rehab at team facilities. That is especially relevant to the Atlanta Braves as Ronald Acuña Jr., Mike Soroka and Charlie Morton are all working their way back from injuries this offseason. While it is inconvenient, the players at least had the advantage of knowing that a lockout was coming and most likely made the necessary arrangements ahead of time.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO