Meet the new cast of The Amazing Race, finally returning for its 33rd season

By Lynette Rice
EW.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of YouTube influencers, some singing cops, and a pair of radio-show-hosting twins are among the players in the 33rd season of The Amazing Race. Eleven teams will participate in the competition, which first began before the pandemic in February 2020 before going on hiatus for "the longest pit stop...

ew.com

Deadline

‘The Amazing Race’ Unveils Season 33 Cast And Featurette; EPs & Competitors Talk Safety Protocols, “Silver Lining Moments” During Pandemic Shoot & More – TCA

Today at CBS’ Winter TCA press conference, The Amazing Race set 11 new teams for its 33rd season, which kicks off with a two-hour premiere on January 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The teams for the upcoming season are Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44), married educators from Martinsville, NJ; Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29), childhood friends from Sacramento, CA; Arun (56) and Natalie Kumar (28), a father and daughter from Detroit, MI; Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25), a couple from Los Angeles and Toms River, NJ, respectively; Connie (37) and Sam Greiner (39), a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Amazing Race Season 33 Cast Includes Holderness Family, Singing Cops — Get First Look and Watch New Promo

As the new promo for the upcoming Amazing Race season explains: “The longest pit stop is over!”. After a l’il ol’ thing called the pandemic shut down production mid-taping, the Season 33 racers are finally ready to take their marks. Premiering Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere (and continuing in its regular 9/8c time slot Wednesday, Jan. 12), 11 new duos will begin a race around the world as they compete for that hefty $1 million grand prize.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Amazing Race's use of a chartered plane to complete filming on Season 33 may have changed the game for the better

The CBS reality show completed three episodes when the pandemic shutdown happened in March 2020. After a year and a half delay, The Amazing Race finished filming this fall with a chartered 757 jet to avoid crowded airports, with an abbreviated course that took the show through Mediterranean countries, where infection rates were low. The contestants also interacted with locals who had been tested and vaccinated. “It actually opened up a whole new world for us of how to do this in a very different way, but still have the same feel and energy,” Amazing Race co-creator and co-showrunner Elise Doganieri tells Variety. “It created a close race every single time that plane landed in the next city… I think you’re going really like the way the show plays out with this plane. It might be the wave of the future, but I don’t know if it’ll be affordable for a global trip.” Fellow co-creator and co-showrunner Bertram van Munster adds: “I picked a route that was mostly in remote areas or small cities. We looked very carefully so we could do two or three shows in a country, which we normally don’t do. These were all handpicked areas where they had the least amount of COVID, where we had freedom to go into a lot of areas where there’s nobody there.” The show, which left off in Glasgow, Scotland, instead returns via Zurich, and then Lugano, both in Switzerland, then the French island of Corsica, followed by Thessaloniki in Greece and then Lisbon, Portugal, before heading back to Los Angeles."
LOS ANGELES, CA
