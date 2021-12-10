ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jarrett Allen getting strong consideration to be on Team USA

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fP1VG_0dJdQMEa00

Joe Vardon: Not only will Steve Kerr be the next Team USA coach, I’m told, but Cavs center Jarrett Allen is going to get strong consideration to be on the next team. The World Cup is in 2023 and the Olympics in 2024.

Source: Twitter @joevardon

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Not only will Steve Kerr be the next Team USA coach, I’m told, but Cavs center Jarrett Allen is going to get strong consideration to be on the next team. The World Cup is in 2023 and the Olympics in 2024. – 1:53 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Hope my neighbors didn’t hear me laughing over that Jarrett Allen mic’d up segment on the #Cavs postgame show. Even told Moondog he liked his costume – 10:02 PM

Fomer Bulls coach Jim Boylen, I’m told, is indeed locked in to coach USAB’s World Cup qualifying team in its next two games in February after going 1-1 last month against Cuba and Mexico. Boylen might well end up coaching the qualifying team in all six two-game windows it must complete through February 2023 to secure a spot in the 32-nation field for the 2023 Worlds in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, but that will depend to an extent on Boylen’s NBA future and whether he returns to the league after this season. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 10, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski: This is Grant Hill’s first major decision as the new managing director of USA Basketball. Hill’s been meeting with potential candidates for several months and comes away with a staff that includes significant accomplishment on international, NBA and college stages. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski: USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Grant Hill
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Moondog
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Grizzlies Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Memphis

The Philadelphia 76ers still face a need to trade NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. In other words, what else is knew?. It should come as no surprise that this will be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason that has carried well beyond the quarter-mark of the regular season. The 76ers will have to move the point guard at some point. In this deal, the Memphis Grizzlies could be one of the surprise teams interested.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Team Usa#Cavs#Usab#Espn
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks Player Is Receiving Trade Interest From Rival Teams

The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
NBA
expressnews.com

DeMar DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan

San Antonio's loss was Chicago's gain when DeMar DeRozan left the Alamo City for the Windy City in August — and he seems to be settling in. Former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard and small forward recently paid $4.5 million to buy the six-bedroom, 10,179-square-foot Chicago mansion belonging to Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Indonesia
Country
Japan
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to acquire former Frank Vogel player?

As Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel tries to integrate a number of first-year Lakers this season, the team could be looking to acquire a player who already has experience playing for Vogel. Indiana Pacers reporter Scott Agness mentioned in an episode of his podcast this week that he has...
NBA
Newsday

Julius Randle is a major reason the Knicks are struggling

Last season, Julius Randle was the No. 1 reason the Knicks were able to nab the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and make their first playoff appearance since 2012-13. And this season, as unfair as it is to blame the Knicks’ woes on any one player, he is the No. 1 reason the Knicks are in a tailspin.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy