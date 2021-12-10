Jarrett Allen getting strong consideration to be on Team USA

Joe Vardon: Not only will Steve Kerr be the next Team USA coach, I’m told, but Cavs center Jarrett Allen is going to get strong consideration to be on the next team. The World Cup is in 2023 and the Olympics in 2024.

Source: Twitter @joevardon

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Fomer Bulls coach Jim Boylen, I’m told, is indeed locked in to coach USAB’s World Cup qualifying team in its next two games in February after going 1-1 last month against Cuba and Mexico. Boylen might well end up coaching the qualifying team in all six two-game windows it must complete through February 2023 to secure a spot in the 32-nation field for the 2023 Worlds in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, but that will depend to an extent on Boylen’s NBA future and whether he returns to the league after this season. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 10, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski: This is Grant Hill’s first major decision as the new managing director of USA Basketball. Hill’s been meeting with potential candidates for several months and comes away with a staff that includes significant accomplishment on international, NBA and college stages. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski: USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 10, 2021