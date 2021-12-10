ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

‘Our only option is to pay or die:’ Woman with diabetes advocates for lower drug costs

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y29AA_0dJdQJaP00
Walmart launching low-cost, private-label insulin

As a single mother, Mindy Salango says skyrocketing prescription drug costs forced her to make impossible choices.

Salango has type 1 diabetes and relies on insulin to survive.

“In order to keep food on the table and a roof over our heads, sacrifices had to be made and oftentimes, that was my insulin,” said Salango.

Salango came to Capitol Hill Friday to share her story as House Democrats released findings from an investigation into the rising cost of drug prices.

“Our only option is to pay or die,” Salango said.

The report by the majority staff for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said it investigated businesses practices in the pharmaceutical industry.

“Drug companies have raised prices relentlessly for decades while manipulating the patent system and other laws to delay competition from lower-priced generics,” the report said. “These companies have specifically targeted the U.S. market for higher prices, even while cutting prices in other countries, because weaknesses in our health care system have allowed them to get away with outrageous prices and anticompetitive conduct.”

“Insulin prices in the United States are the highest in the world,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

There’s a divide in Washington over the best way to address the high cost of prescription drugs.

Democrats are pushing the Build Better Act which would allow Medicare to negotiate for lower prices and cap out of pocket spending.

“Prices have raised to over $1,200 a month for insulin that is needed for diabetic patients,” said Maloney. “The Build Back Better bill would cap it at $35 a month.”

Republicans argue that the government should not dictate how the private sector runs.

In a statement, the office for House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA.) said: “The proposals Democrats included in their Build Back Better bill would drastically reduce research and development. Multiple reports indicate this legislation would result in fewer new cures and treatments. It is possible to reduce drug prices without sacrificing new treatments that would afflict millions of Americans. House Republicans have already introduced H.R. 19, the Lower Cost, More Cures Act. The legislation is comprised of bipartisan provisions all of which could have the support to pass and would deliver lower costs for Americans.”

Our Washington News Bureau spoke with Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA.), a Vice-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Diabetes.

Kelly is a diabetic himself and has pushed for the availability of generic insulin in order to provide a more affordable option.

“We do have to have oversight, but we don’t have to have overreach,” said Kelly. “Because of the way the government gets involved, you are going to eliminate a lot of competition… Neither party wants anybody to have to pay more than they should especially for drugs that they have to have, for pharmaceuticals they have to have. The question is what road do you take to get there?”

In response to the report from House Democrats, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) blasted the findings.

“Like the disastrous bill championed by Democratic leaders, this misleading report fails to address abusive practices by insurance companies and middlemen who profit off a broken system while patients can’t afford their medicines,” said Debra DeShong, Executive Vice President for Public Affairs for PhRMA. This so-called investigation has ignored the real affordability problems people face, like rising deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs. This is nothing more than a partisan exercise to justify an extreme proposal that will restrict patient access to lifesaving cures and treatments. We think there’s a better way that would lower costs at the pharmacy, while preserving choice, access and innovation. We are committed to working with policymakers on commonsense, bipartisan solutions that address the real affordability challenges patients face.”

Meantime, Salango is urging Congress to take action to help others just like her.

“This is not healthcare,” said Salango. “This is survival of the richest.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
carrollspaper.com

Diabetes co-pay relief ‘huge,’ Carroll pharmacists say

Jerry Fleshner says the refrigerators in pharmacies are among their more important features. It’s where Fleshner’s Carroll Clinic Pharmacy and Lincoln Highway Pharmacy store insulin for customers with diabetes. “My refrigerator is the most valuable piece of equipment I have,” said Fleshner, a longtime Carroll pharmacist. Hundreds of people in...
CARROLL, IA
WBUR

Why is the cost of insulin so high? The drug's hefty price tag, explained

The Build Back Better bill includes a measure to cap insulin co-pays at $35 a month for people with health insurance. It's an attempt to control the skyrocketing costs of the drug, which isn’t optional for some 10 million people in the U.S. who need insulin to manage their diabetes. Without it, they would die.
HEALTH
WKRC

Biden announces plan to lower prescription drug costs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The cost of prescription drugs in the United States is higher than most other developed countries, and as many Americans continue to experience sticker shock at the pharmacy counter, President Biden is proposing a plan to lower the cost of some lifesaving medications. The...
BUSINESS
The Fiscal Times

Drug Industry Pricing Practices ‘Unjustified and Unfair,’ House Investigation Finds

The pharmaceutical industry has raised drug prices in the United States far faster than the rate of inflation, using practices that are “unsustainable, unjustified, and unfair to patients and taxpayers,” according to a new report released Friday by the House Oversight Committee detailing the findings of a nearly three-year investigation led by the panel’s Democrats.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

‘Grandma and grandpa aren’t going to figure this one out.’ Prescription-drug savings vanish in the Medicare shuffle

For Medicare patients struggling to afford the Biogen BIIB, +0.08% multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, the arrival last year of far cheaper generic competitors should have been great news. Instead, it has become a cautionary tale about the Medicare prescription-drug benefit’s complexities proving costly to patients and taxpayers, drug-pricing researchers say.
HEALTH
The Independent

How a Minnesota man who died from soaring insulin prices could change US diabetes care forever

When Nicole Smith-Holt went to confront the bosses of Eli Lilly in May 2018, she had not been an activist for long. Only eleven months earlier, she did not follow politics closely, had not met her congressperson, and would never have imagined breaking down in tears before a vice president of a major US pharmaceutical company.That was before her son, Alec, was found dead on his bedroom floor in Minnesota, 27 days after losing access to her health insurance plan because he had turned the age of 26. His official cause of death was ketoacidosis, a complication of type 1...
HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Insulin Prices Could Be In For A Pretty Big Change If Democrats Get Their Way

Insulin has been on the market for a hundred years and for millions of Americans with diabetes, it is literally the difference between life and death. But insulin in the U.S. costs about eight times more than it does in peer countries, according to a 2020 study. About one in four people who need it can’t afford it, surveys have suggested, which is why many end up rationing their own medication — sometimes with severe, even fatal consequences.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Laredo Morning Times

Democratic ad claims Cortez Masto helped 'lower costs' for prescription drugs

"Catherine Cortez Masto knows working families deserve better. That's why she worked with both parties to help lower Nevadans' costs. Lower costs for our health-care premiums and prescription drugs." - Ad from Majority Forward, a political advocacy group supporting Senate Democrats, Dec. 8, 2021. Blink and you'll miss it: This...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 43

Proposed bill aims to lower cost of insulin

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State lawmakers are taking aim at the high price of insulin with a bill proposing to cap monthly insulation costs. The Affordable Insulin Act (Senate Bill 957) would amend The Insurance Company Law of 1921 to state that a health insurance policy providing prescription coverage of insulin may not impose a copayment, coinsurance or deductible of more than $30 per 30-day supply of insulin.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Prices#Drugs#Diabetes Care#Generic Drug#Capitol Hill#House#Democrats#Medicare#Republicans
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Sometimes, medications work so well that you experience virtually no side effects whatsoever, enjoying only relief from the condition they were intended to treat. And in the case of other medicines, you may notice immediate side effects, ranging from mild to severe. Unfortunately, one particular medication is now being pulled from the market because it's so potent it could actually be toxic to users, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover which medication is being recalled and what to do if you have it at home.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy