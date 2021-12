CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say after the 29-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday:. Key to the running game to have over 100 rushing yards: “I thought our offensive line played well. I think they came in. They had a great week of practice. I think their confidence is building. I thought they created some good gaps for our runners and I thought our runners ran hard the entire day. All three of them finished really, really well in the run game. In order for us to be successful that is going to have to be how we do it moving forward. Happy for those guys. They played hard. They played well.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO