JOHNSONBURG — A Ridgway man is facing several charges after he allegedly experienced a drug overdose while driving with a 2-month-old baby in the backseat. Joshua Paul Oliver, 23, of Ridgway, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the second degree, four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, driving impaired/incapable of driving safely, recklessly endangering another person, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 29.

RIDGWAY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO