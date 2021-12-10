ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Year-end Tips for Small Business Owners

By Deanna Faust
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach the end of the year, this is now a good time to consider...

www.wdsu.com

Fast Company

Four ways small business owners can reignite their creativity

It’s no secret that the pandemic has forever changed the way small business owners will think about how they run their businesses and engage with their customers. A recent survey from Adobe of 3,500 small business owners in five global markets found that an overwhelming 87% of small business owners had to get creative with their business to survive the pandemic, and 63% plan to keep the changes they made moving forward.
SMALL BUSINESS
blufftontoday.com

Mayor's Memos: Holiday season survival guide for small-business owners

The holiday season is a busy and wonderful time for small-business owners. The weeks leading up to the holidays have the potential to drive the most profitable sales of the year. But between the rush of customers, holiday campaigns to manage and end-of-year reports, it’s easy to get overwhelmed.
BLUFFTON, SC
HackerNoon

Importance and Tips of Financial Management in Small Business

There were more than 2.4 million operating enterprises in Australia as of 2021, ranging from solo traders to giant corporations. Businesses in Australia exited at 12.4% in the previous year. Cash flow is the lifeblood of any successful business, whether in its early stages or has reached maturity. Financial management is critical since it aids the following aspects of the business: Examine and comprehend its profit. Paying yourself is a good approach to regularly put money aside and see how profitable your business is.
SMALL BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

Small Business Grants for New and Experienced Owners Now Available

It takes resources to build the skills necessary to run a business. Creating a business plan, training employees, and building a strong foundation all require time, effort, and sometimes money. Luckily, grant programs and contests can help some aspiring entrepreneurs through the startup phase. And there are also opportunities for...
SMALL BUSINESS
KTVL

Small business owner opens new business after Almeda fire losses

A business owner who lost his small business of 25-years in the Almeda fire has pushed through the past year to open a new one, but this time in another community still recovering from a different deadly wildfire. Dean Greico said that after barely escaping the flames himself, he lost...
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FreshBooks and Sensibill Partner to Help Small Business Owners Improve Expense Management

Sensibill technology allows FreshBooks customers to seamlessly manage business expenses. Sensibill, the only customer data platform designed specifically for the financial services industry, today announced a new partnership with global cloud accounting software provider FreshBooks. Together, the companies are automating data entry to provide small business owners with better expense management using optical character recognition (OCR) technology.
SOFTWARE
flbusinessdaily.com

Tavares Chamber of Commerce: Tax Boot Camp for Small Business Owners

Website: https://midflorida.score.org/event/tax-boot-camp-small-business-owners-3 This seminar is specifically developed for small business owners who have little to no experience or understanding of the role and impact of income taxes on their businesses. It is facilitated by experienced Tax Professionals and is designed to provide ideas and tax strategies that can be shared with one's tax advisor.
TAVARES, FL
kusi.com

Small business owners fear more regulation coming due to Omicron variant

BARRIO LOGAN (KUSI) – Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that the Omicron variant has been confirmed in San Francisco, California. Health officials at the highest levels in the Biden Administration, and President Biden himself have already called for Americans to go get boosted to protect themselves from the Omicron. But, the Omicron variant is seemingly weaker than past variants, as all cases have been mild.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wbaltv.com

Small business owners prepare for supply issues amid omicron variant

Worries about the omicron variant aren't just being felt on the stock market, many local small businesses are already dealing with supply and demand issues and there are fears things could get worse. As concerns over the omicron variant continue to ripple through Wall Street, small business owners on Main...
SMALL BUSINESS
Forbes

How Can Small Business Owners Retain Employees? Show Gratitude

The holiday season is a reflective time, and as company leaders look back on the past year of challenges and accomplishments, it’s important that they show gratitude to their employees – and not make it a rare occurrence. Research has shown a strong correlation between employee recognition and employee retention....
SMALL BUSINESS

