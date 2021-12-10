ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

OEL, Hamonic sidelined; Canucks look for 3rd-straight win, hire Rutherford

hockeybuzz.com
 3 days ago

Friday December 10 - Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks - 7 p.m. PT. Bruce Boudreau's Vancouver Canucks will look to win three games in a row for the first time this season when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Rogers Arena. The Jets are on a...

hockeybuzz.com

hockeybuzz.com

Sunday Night Pix - 4 BIG PLAYS!(goalie info updated!)

YTD 139-99-2 +62.50 Units(season high) We hit nicely on the afternoon game with Ottawa! You gotta love the start to the day on those types of wins! The Ducks played a terrific road game and deserved to win as a dog as did the Hawks who got stiffed on a bad bounce to lose late in the 3rd period. The Sabres played a solid game too but lost in a shootout. NYI got us a nice win while the Flames are definitely trending down even though they outshot Boston, the Bruins capitalized on their chances and Calgary got questionable goaltending for the time in a while. Keep playing the systems I post, if you played against teams playing their 5th in 8 or 4th in 6 on the road, it went 2-0 on the day, with wins betting against TB & Anaheim. The East had a massive edge over the West in head-to-head matchups last night, going a whopping 7-1! Make sure you follow along in the comments section each night, especially on the weekends as these late games are getting easier to read with the public on certain teams as the line moves a certain way. If you followed me in the comment section, you would've got a few late-night winners in SJ and LA! We have a 5 game card tonight with the game analysis below for tonight's games.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Hurricanes defeat Oilers but fall to Canucks in weekend back-to-back

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes split their back-to-back set of games this weekend, beating the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, before losing to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. With Carolina’s 3-1 win over the Oilers, they improved to 3-0-0 on their road trip and earned their fourth...
NHL
NHL

Canucks hold off Hurricanes for fourth straight win under Boudreau

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks won their fourth straight game under coach Bruce Boudreau, 2-1 against the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Arena on Sunday. Boudreau is the first coach in Canucks history to win his first four games. "Let's go for five," he said. "We're behind the eight ball. We've...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID outbreak....
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL

