OEL, Hamonic sidelined; Canucks look for 3rd-straight win, hire Rutherford

YTD 139-99-2 +62.50 Units(season high) We hit nicely on the afternoon game with Ottawa! You gotta love the start to the day on those types of wins! The Ducks played a terrific road game and deserved to win as a dog as did the Hawks who got stiffed on a bad bounce to lose late in the 3rd period. The Sabres played a solid game too but lost in a shootout. NYI got us a nice win while the Flames are definitely trending down even though they outshot Boston, the Bruins capitalized on their chances and Calgary got questionable goaltending for the time in a while. Keep playing the systems I post, if you played against teams playing their 5th in 8 or 4th in 6 on the road, it went 2-0 on the day, with wins betting against TB & Anaheim. The East had a massive edge over the West in head-to-head matchups last night, going a whopping 7-1! Make sure you follow along in the comments section each night, especially on the weekends as these late games are getting easier to read with the public on certain teams as the line moves a certain way. If you followed me in the comment section, you would've got a few late-night winners in SJ and LA! We have a 5 game card tonight with the game analysis below for tonight's games.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO