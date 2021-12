The Finnish competition judged the Joint Strike Fighter the most cost-effective option to replace the Hornet. It’s now official: Finland has chosen the F-35A Block 4 multirole fighter to replace its current fleet of 62 upgraded F/A-18C/D “legacy” Hornets. As part of the HX competition, the Nordic country has confirmed that it plans to buy 64 examples of the Joint Strike Fighter, plus armament, training, maintenance, and other services, with deliveries of the jets scheduled to begin in 2025. You can read our previous reporting on the F-35 and HX here.

