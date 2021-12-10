ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leafs turnover woes costly in lost to Tampa

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs were at their best during their 15-2 streak from late October to early December, playing responsible defensively, getting excellent goaltending from Jack Campbell and contributions on special teams, but December has seen more inconsistent efforts that has...

Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Call-up Grades: Alex Steeves vs. Kristian Rubins

Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Chicago Blackhawks by a score of 5-4. Aside from the actions of the game itself, there have been some interesting backstories within the recent contests the Maple Leafs have been playing. Specifically, the past three games have been an audition of sorts...
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID outbreak....
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Podcast Sunday - The Leafs Convo and Off The Post Radio

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. Russ Cohen · Off The Post Talking Flyers, Coyotes, Leafs, Rangers and Olympics. *******If you are interested in sponsorship or advertising your business in the Greater Toronto / Southern Ontario area on this column, please send a message for more information by clicking on the “Contact” button at the top of the page.*******
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sunday Night Pix - 4 BIG PLAYS!(goalie info updated!)

YTD 139-99-2 +62.50 Units(season high) We hit nicely on the afternoon game with Ottawa! You gotta love the start to the day on those types of wins! The Ducks played a terrific road game and deserved to win as a dog as did the Hawks who got stiffed on a bad bounce to lose late in the 3rd period. The Sabres played a solid game too but lost in a shootout. NYI got us a nice win while the Flames are definitely trending down even though they outshot Boston, the Bruins capitalized on their chances and Calgary got questionable goaltending for the time in a while. Keep playing the systems I post, if you played against teams playing their 5th in 8 or 4th in 6 on the road, it went 2-0 on the day, with wins betting against TB & Anaheim. The East had a massive edge over the West in head-to-head matchups last night, going a whopping 7-1! Make sure you follow along in the comments section each night, especially on the weekends as these late games are getting easier to read with the public on certain teams as the line moves a certain way. If you followed me in the comment section, you would've got a few late-night winners in SJ and LA! We have a 5 game card tonight with the game analysis below for tonight's games.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Streaking Wild Head to SoCal

The Wild take their eight game win streak into Staples Center to face the Kings. Back on October 16th the Wild beat the Kings 3-2 in the second game of the season. Two months later the Wild sit atop the Central Division and the top record in the Western Conference, while the Kings currently sit in sixth place in the Pacific Division with a record of 11-10-4. LA has won two of their last three in convincing fashion with their most recent being a 4-0 shutout of the Stars and a 5-1 road victory in Edmonton sandwiched around a 4-0 loss to Vancouver, in former Wild bench boss, Bruce Boudreau's debut behind the Canucks bench.
NHL

