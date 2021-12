Los Angeles, CA – While Stevie J is in the midst of an ongoing divorce from his wife Faith Evans, the producer intended to take a trip to Atlanta on Friday (December 10). But according to TMZ, Stevie J was removed from the Delta flight after a friend of his was caught bringing his own liquor aboard the plane. Video surfaced of the producer being escorted off of a Delta flight at LAX, where it appeared that cops were there to oversee their removal.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO