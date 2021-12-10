Figs Names Daniella Turenshine As Finance Chief

Shares of Centene Corp. gained 0.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the managed care company announced that its CEO is stepping down, its board will have five new members, and it signed a cooperation agreement with Politan Capital Management, a hedge fund. Michael Neidorff will retire in 2022 from his role as chairman and CEO. He will serve as executive chair through the end of next year. Centene also announced several changes to its board, which is now tasked with securing a successor. Its new members are: Ken Burdick, Christopher Coughlin, Wayne DeVeydt, and Theodore Samuels, and a yet-to-be-determined fifth director decided on by both Centene and Politan. Robert Ditmore, John Roberts and Tommy Thompson are the board members who are now set to step down in 2022. Centene's stock is up 30.2% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 25.4%.

