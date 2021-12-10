Kenneth L. Bowers: Immigrants will be better taken care of than veterans

I'm confused because all my life I've believed the Democratic Party worked for the betterment of working class American families. Can anyone in the Lakes Region tell me what the current administration has done or is planning to do to make our lives better? I've missed it if it's happened. Their entire party platform seems to consist of being pro-giant international corporations, flooding the nation with illegal immigrants who are unmasked, untested for COVID or any other disease and transport them all over the nation including to New Hampshire. Then they create massive inflation costing working families here and across America higher costs for everything including home heating. Ask your neighbor if they can afford heating fuel. Can you and still get gas to go to work? Food prices are soaring and Christmas shopping prices promise slim pickings for families. Look at rent prices advertised in The Daily Sun. How many working families can afford them never mind working poor whom the Democratic Party used to champion. I just can't understand Democrats throwing everyone under their "new world order" bus and saying it's for our own good. It doesn't feel good to me.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO