Kenneth L. Bowers: Immigrants will be better taken care of than veterans

The putsch-pushers and lawbreakers that comprise Trump World despise U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, showering him with fourth-grade, fourth-rate epithets and seeing to it that he will live in perpetual concern for his safety and that of his family. Historians, however, will hold Schiff in high esteem, a bright spot in an unusually dark chapter in American history. The veteran California congress member, chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, led Congress' 2019 inquiry into Donald Trump's attempt to extort Ukraine into announcing a phony "investigation" into Democratic front-runner Joe Biden in order to sully Biden's reputation and thereby help Trump win reelection. The quid pro quo went like this: If Ukraine announced some sort of investigation into Biden, then and only then would Trump unfreeze the military aid Congress appropriated so that a desperate Ukraine could defend itself against Trump ally Vladimir Putin, who is waging war against the Ukrainians. If Ukraine didn't agree to help Trump, well, then, enjoy the Russian army.
Comments / 0