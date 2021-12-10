ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carl Hagelin Both Expected to Play in Against Penguins

By J.J. Regan
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKuznetsov, Hagelin both expected to play in against Penguins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Both Evgeny Kuznetsov and Carl Hagelin are expected to play for the Capitals in Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kuznetsov left practice early on Thursday with a lower-body injury...

www.nbcwashington.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins to start goaltender Casey DeSmith against Ducks

Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith is scheduled to start Saturday’s home game against the Anaheim Ducks at PPG Paints Arena. In five games this season, DeSmith has a 1-3-1 record along with a 3.64 goals against average and an .885 save percentage. DeSmith recorded his first win of the season...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Minor league report: Penguins return to play, fall in overtime

Forward Felix Robert had a goal and an assist for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins who lost in overtime to the rival Hershey Bears, 3-2, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. It was the Penguins’ first game since Nov. 27. Due to several players and staffers testing positive for covid-19...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin continues to progress in recovery

Injured Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust all took to the ice Monday at the team’s facility in Cranberry. Malkin, still recovering from offseason surgery on his right knee, was the only of the three who participated in the formal portion of practice. Wearing a white “no-contact” jersey, he even worked with the team’s second power-play group.
NHL
State
Washington State
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ Derek King should take his lumps like any other coach, but he doesn’t deserve Mike Milbury’s cheap shots

It was March 3, 1996. New York Islanders winger Derek King passed from the blue line down to the Žigmund Pálffy, who backhanded a goal past Winnipeg Jets goalie Nikolai Khabibulin, the Isles’ fourth of five goals in the period. As the New York Daily News’ Colin Stephenson wrote then: “Just after the pass, (the Jets’ Dallas) Drake drilled him with a hit, snapping King’s head back and knocking ...
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Carl Hagelin
Person
Ilya Samsonov
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID outbreak....
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
CBS Boston

NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
