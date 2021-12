Robert Seward: 'The challenges facing today's health workers are much more difficult than we had.' From the beginning of the COVID epidemic, our healthcare workers have been under great stress. Vaccinations were unavailable and there were shortages of protective gear. It was a scary time for them. They never flinched. They went to work and saved lives. Like the greatest generation of World War II, they didn't know how the story would end, but they fought on. I am a retired physician and was recently hospitalized for 2½ weeks in a Portland hospital with a cardiac arrhythmia. I am home...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO