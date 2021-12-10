ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish Learns a ‘Horrible’ Secret From Kate McKinnon in Their ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo: Watch

By EJ Panaligan
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish is hitting the main stage at Studio 8H Dec. 11 as host of Saturday Night Live. She will take on the vaunted double-duty role as both host and musical guest, a gig that has most recently been inhabited by artists such as Nick Jonas, Harry Styles and Chance the...

Elite Daily

Billie Fully Broke During This SNL Sketch And It's Impossible Not To Laugh Along

When Saturday Night Live hosts break while performing a sketch, it makes the skit all the more hilarious, and the most recent episode of SNL totally proved that. On Dec. 11, Billie Eilish pulled double duty as SNL’s host and musical guest. During a skit accompanied by Kate McKinnon, Eilish and McKinnon were dressed as hotel receptionists as their characters were walking viewers through the “wonderful” amenities the not-so-appealing hotel offers, like “curtains with sticks” and “wet egg” for breakfast. Throughout the performance, Billie Eilish broke down laughing during SNL’s hotel sketch and it makes for a great skit.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kate McKinnon Hilariously Flashes Billie Eilish During Her 1st ‘SNL’ Episode Back — Watch

She’s back! After a hiatus to film the Peacock drama ‘Tiger King’, Kate McKinnon made her long awaited return to ‘SNL.’. Kate McKinnon has been missed on season 47 of Saturday Night Live! The 37-year-old comedian finally made her debut mid-way through, popping in on the Billie Eilish hosted episode which aired on Saturday, Dec. 11. The pair did several sketches together, including one where an elderly Kate, playing a neighbor to teenage Billie, flashed her through a window.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Rocks White Mini Skirt & Boots To ‘SNL’ After Party After Hosting & Performing — Photos

Billie Eilish wore an all-white ensemble after hosting and performing on ‘SNL’, stopping to sign autographs for fans outside of Dos Caminos restaurant. Billie Eilish, 19, rocked a cool white mini skirt heading to the Saturday Night Live after party! She paired the distressed, lace-up piece by Orseund Iris with an oversized chunky sweater and a pair of puffer inspired moon boots as she walked into New York City’s Dos Caminos on Dec. 11.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Billie Eilish Sings About Getting Weird With Santa Claus

Billie Eilish delivered a Christmas song about getting weird with Santa Claus on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, which featured the Happier Than Ever singer as both host and musical guest. In the tradition of yuletide classics like “Santa Baby” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” Eilish and her girl group (Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim) sang about a strange encounter Eilish’s Leslie D had with the Christmas icon. “It was a winter’s night, a quarter to 3 / I was dozing by my Christmas tree / When he appeared with a small white beard / The very guy I revered / I’m talking Santa,” Eilish sang. “I was in the same room as him.” From there, the encounter grows more awkward, with Leslie D telling Jolly Old Saint Nicholas, “Hey sexy mama, nice teeth” before he makes his escape. Eilish’s backup singers then shared their own stories about creeping out Santa Claus (Kenan Thompson), who appears at the end bearing gifts and forgiveness. In addition to the “Santa Song,” Eilish played a twerking TikTok nurse and starred in a creepy Next Door ad as host of SNL, while performing “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy” as musical guest.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Last Night’s “SNL” Basically Parodied All of TikTok

Can you parody viral videos in a way that might also go viral? That’s an question Saturday Night Live has tried to answer in the affirmative. Last season, Daniel Kaluuya and Kyle Mooney starred in a sketch parodying apology videos that involved everything from mouse bones to projectile televisions. In last night’s episode, a new sketch took that same basic structure — a series of videos viewed online — and heightened it further.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PopSugar

Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Billie Eilish's inexperience in comedy turned out to be more of an asset than a hindrance

In her first time hosting, Eilish may have benefitted from being the daughter of Maggie Baird, a teacher at the Groundlings, the Hollywood sketch comedy school and theater that has produced numerous Saturday Night Live alums. "Billie Eilish might be young (in her monologue, she reminded everyone that her 2oth birthday falls on the day of next Saturday’s Paul Rudd-hosted Saturday Night Live), but, yeah, she’s very young. Still, the singer-songwriter and former SNL musical guest mustered enough performer’s poise to pull off the rare and perilous host/musical guest double act with only a few nervous giggles (during the monologue) and the occasional frozen search for the cue cards (here and there)," says Dennis Perkins. "Eilish joked about the very real fact that her actress and singer mom Maggie Baird’s self-penned, semi-autobiographical movie cast Eilish’s actual brother Finneas O’Connor as Baird’s movie son, while Eilish herself was conveniently written out of existence. Not a great vote of confidence from mom concerning Eilish’s acting potential there, although both of Eilish’s parents were on hand, enthusiastically introducing then singer’s first musical number, so all seems forgiven. On the show tonight, honestly, Eilish’s inexperience with sketch comedy (mom Baird was a Groundling) was more of an asset than a hinderance. The double-duty booking might be losing some of its luster through overuse of late, but it’s still a hell of an ask for a non-actor, and Eilish did fine. She was capably protected by the writing staff, appearing on the safer ground of three pre-tapes. But you’re not a star since your fourteenth year without learning how to find your camera, and the multiple Grammy winner was clearly excited to hurl herself into the SNL mix, which is always a good look. Compared to notable double-disaster and cast-derided Justin Bieber’s hosting stint, Eilish was practically one of the gang all night. Gameness washes off a lot of sins." ALSO: Kate McKinnon's return was a welcome relief.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Watch Billie Eilish Hold Back Laughter in 'SNL’ Hotel Ad Sketch

Have you ever been on a business trip and were forced to stay in a shady run-down hotel room for the weekend? Well for their final sketch of the night featuring singer/songwriter Billie Eilish, Saturday Night Live humorously takes us through that experience. Eilish plays Kathlyn the Desk Girl and...
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is talking about the same moment of Billie Eilish’s SNL debut

Billie Eilish made her first ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend, and she turned it into a real family affair. As usual, she was accompanied by her brother Finneas, who performed with her in between her hosting duties, but fans can’t get over the fact that her parents had a part to play, too.
CELEBRITIES
power953.com

Billie Eilish joined by her mom, brother and Miley Cyrus on 'SNL'

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, serving as both host and musical guest. In her opening monologue, she joked about her reason for wearing baggy clothes: "I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R rated movie." She also talked about turning 20 in a week, or "as the internet calls it, middle-aged," and poked fun at a 16-year-old Colin Jost. She even brought out her mom Maggie who was wearing a sweatshirt with her brother Finneas' face on it.
MUSIC
The FADER

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX confirmed for SNL in December

Saturday Night Live has confirmed its first episodes for December with Billie Eilish set to make her debut as host while also performing live on the night. She joins a select number of musicians who have handled both aspects of the SNL job, with the list going back to Desi Arnaz in 1976 and, more recently, Drake, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, and Halsey.
MUSIC
NYLON

Billie Eilish Goes Back to Brunette

If there’s one thing that’s certain, it is that Billie Eilish is never content to keep one hair color or style for too long. On Thursday, December 2, the singer revealed on Instagram that she dyed her most recently platinum blonde hair a very dark, cool-toned brown. Her haircut also appears slightly shorter than the look she has been most recently seen with on her Instagram. The new picture makes Eilish’s now straight, brunette hair appear to be cropped right below her ears.
CELEBRITIES

