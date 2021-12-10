Titans' Tommy Hudson: Won't play against Jags

Nearly every great NFL quarterback stays too long at the dance. Their final dance is seldom pretty, often out of step to the music of their times. They are like the uncle who won’t leave the house party long after the host has begun cleaning up the plates. They are the guy stammering to try and make small talk long after a conversation has come to an inevitable conclusion that everyone can sense but him. They are the men with no exit lines.

