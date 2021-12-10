Titans' Tommy Hudson: Won't play against Jags

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
In case you were wondering, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady does listen to the criticism that’s thrown at him. The GOAT proved just that on Monday as he fired back at Peyton Manning and Tony Romo for their rather unsavory comments towards him. Brady took to Twitter to...
The Dallas Cowboys terminated the Washington Football Team’s four-game winning streak by a score of 27-20. The Cowboys’ defense dominated Washington’s offense, which had several of its players suffer injuries. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin fell hard and received a concussion screening in the third quarter, leaving the...
Lamar Jackson’s last trip to Cleveland was an eventful one. The Ravens topped the Browns in an exciting contest last fall. However, it was Jackson’s in-game trip to the bathroom that had everyone talking. Jackson had to leave the contest late, appearing to need to use the bathroom....
The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken a lot of NFL records, including the all-time pass completions mark he set on Sunday against the Bills, but there is one record that he's still chasing and if he ends up breaking it, it will definitely be notable and that's because it's a record that Hall of Famer Peyton Manning considered unbreakable when he retired from football following the 2015 season.
There's one thing the Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team won't lack, and that's drama. One of the longest and most toxic rivalries in the NFL reignites for 2021 when the former takes their talents to FedEx Field on Sunday, and amid a fiery public exchange of words between the team's head coaches. Mike McCarthy expressed the ultimate "confidence" in his gameplan to go into Maryland and win, his comments meeting the ire of Ron Rivera, who labeled them a "big mistake."
Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a core muscle injury during the Packers’ Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And during the team’s bye this past week, he underwent surgery to address the issue. On Thursday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Cobb would be...
Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
Lawrence Taylor is one of the greatest football players of all-time, but the New York Giants legend doesn’t appear to have much interest in the game’s current product. In an interview, Taylor admitted that he basically pays no attention to the New York Giants. He didn’t even know who the team’s quarterback is.
Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
The Chicago Bears have been a hot mess for most of this season, and a large part of that has been because of coach Matt Nagy. He’s shown poor play-calling and has made multiple questionable decisions. During an interview, Nagy admits something that will make Chicago fans shake their heads.
Nearly every great NFL quarterback stays too long at the dance. Their final dance is seldom pretty, often out of step to the music of their times. They are like the uncle who won’t leave the house party long after the host has begun cleaning up the plates. They are the guy stammering to try and make small talk long after a conversation has come to an inevitable conclusion that everyone can sense but him. They are the men with no exit lines.
The NFC East showdown between the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys had a little bit of everything: an early supposed blowout by the Cowboys turning into a close game, head-scratching turnovers, injuries, you name it. Perhaps one of the most frustrating games for WFT fans which is saying something.
Patrick Mahomes drew legitimate Hall of Fame buzz just a few years into his NFL career thanks to a record-breaking start as the Chiefs' starting quarterback. But there's another AFC West signal-caller who's off to an even better statistical start to his career. With three touchdown passes in the Chargers' blowout win over the Giants on Sunday, second-year QB Justin Herbert eclipsed 30 scoring passes on the year, making him the first player in NFL history to throw at least 30 scores in each of his first two seasons.
