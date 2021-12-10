ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Linus Biotechnology Looks to Human 'Exposome' as Biomarker for Autism Spectrum Disorders Test

By Forest Ray
GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

NEW YORK – Linus Biotechnology, a spinout of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, recently announced plans to launch an assay to identify environmental exposures correlated with autism spectrum disorders in newborns. The assay, called StrandDx-ASD, analyzes hair samples from people as young as newborns in an effort...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
GenomeWeb

Real-World Data Points to Racial Disparity in BRCA1/2 Testing Among TNBC Patients

NEW YORK – An evaluation of real-world BRCA1/2 testing patterns among triple-negative breast cancer patients has shown that African American women within four community health systems in Syapse's Learning Health Network are facing more barriers in accessing testing. At the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on Thursday, researchers from...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Exposome#Linusbio#The University Of Leeds#Stranddx Platform
Neuroscience News

Human Brain Development Study Sheds Light on Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Summary: A new investigation into interneuron development sheds light on how disorders associated with neurodevelopment, such as autism and schizophrenia may occur. New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London has found that some processes behind the early development of GABAergic neurons, neurons that produce the main inhibitory chemical messenger in the central nervous system, are consistent between humans and mice.
SCIENCE
wraltechwire.com

Autism progress? UNC-CH scientists report progress in unraveling genetics of the disorder

CHAPEL HILL – Scientists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and colleagues have demonstrated that rare variants in the ANK2 gene, consistently found in individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), can alter architecture and organization of neurons, potentially contributing to autism and neurodevelopmental comorbidities.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
GenomeWeb

CareDx to Study AlloSure Kidney for Routine Organ Transplant Surveillance in Pediatric Patients

NEW YORK – Organ transplant diagnostics company CareDx said on Monday that it has partnered with the North American Pediatric Renal Trials and Collaborative Studies organization to use its patient registry to evaluate the long-term impact of using CareDx's AlloSure Kidney donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) diagnostic for routine organ transplant surveillance in pediatric kidney patients.
HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Akoya Biosciences, PathAI Collaborating on Predictive Biomarkers for Cancer Immunotherapies

NEW YORK – Akoya Biosciences and PathAI said on Monday that they have formed a collaboration to identify and validate biomarkers for predicting patient response to cancer immunotherapies. Under the partnership, the companies will combine Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Akoya's Phenoptics spatial biology platform and its Advanced Biopharma Solutions (ABS) service...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
fsu.edu

Research shows crucial intervention period for infants with autism spectrum disorder

New research from the Florida State University College of Medicine found that infants with autism spectrum disorder demonstrate social-communication differences with their peers by nine months. The research, which was published in Child Development, showed three unique patterns of social-communication development in infants with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and points...
FLORIDA STATE
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Potential Mechanism Linking Autism and Intestinal Inflammation

Infection during pregnancy with elevated levels of the cytokine IL-17a may yield microbiome alterations that prime offspring for aberrant immune responses, mouse study suggests. Though many people with autism spectrum disorders also experience unusual gastrointestinal inflammation, scientists have not established how those conditions might be linked. Now MIT and Harvard...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Click10.com

Blood test helps identify mental health disorders

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A major breakthrough in mental health care: scientists have developed a new tool that may better help diagnose people with mental health issues. Researchers studied the biological basis of mood disorders and developed a blood test using RNA markers to help distinguish between general depression and bipolar disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Cholangiocarcinoma Management: Role of Biomarkers and Molecular Testing

Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, MD: In cholangiocarcinoma over time, these various sites can be broken down by site of origin—intrahepatic, extrahepatic, gall bladder, Klatskin, hilar cholangiocarcinoma—and they can harbor different molecular alterations. We’re making significant progress in targeting some of these alterations. We have some drugs approved for these specific alterations. This disease is being broken down into specific molecular subtypes. The alterations vary by site of origin. Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma tends to have FGFR2 alterations and IDH1 and IDH2 mutations vs gallbladder and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, which tend to have HER2[human epidermal growth factor receptor 2] alterations,EGFR alterations, and some RAS and RAF alterations. These aren’t exclusive, but they’re more frequent in extrahepatic and gall bladder compared with intrahepatic. Other alterations can be picked up in cholangiocarcinoma, including BRCA and other DNA-repair alterations, as well as ARC, ROS, and MET, but I’d like to focus on FGFR,IDH,HER2, andRAF. For all these there are emerging therapies, and we may come back to this later today. ForIDH and FGFR, we have approved agents.
CANCER
Nature.com

Relationship between sensory characteristics and cortical thickness/volume in autism spectrum disorders

Individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) exhibit atypical sensory characteristics, impaired social skills, deficits in verbal and nonverbal communication, and restricted and repetitive behaviors. The relationship between sensory characteristics and brain morphological changes in ASD remains unclear. In this study, we investigated the association between brain morphological changes and sensory characteristics in individuals with ASD using brain image analysis and a sensory profile test. Forty-three adults with ASD and 84 adults with typical development underwent brain image analysis using FreeSurfer. The brain cortex was divided into 64 regions, and the cortical thickness and volume of the limbic system were calculated. The sensory characteristics of the participants were evaluated using the Adolescent/Adult Sensory Profile (AASP). Correlation analysis was performed for cortical thickness, limbic area volume, and AASP scores. In the ASD group, there was a significant positive correlation between visual sensory sensitivity scores and the right lingual cortical thickness (r"‰="‰0.500). There were also significant negative correlations between visual sensation avoiding scores and the right lateral orbitofrontal cortical thickness (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.513), taste/smell sensation avoiding scores and the right hippocampal volume (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.510), and taste/smell sensation avoiding scores and the left hippocampal volume (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.540). The study identified associations among the lingual cortical thickness, lateral orbitofrontal cortical thickness, and hippocampal volume and sensory characteristics. These findings suggest that brain morphological changes may trigger sensory symptoms in adults with ASD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

Cannformatics Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study Identifying Cannabis-Responsive™ Biomarkers in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Study results indicate the potential of Cannabis-Responsive biomarkers as a powerful tool in quantifying, at the metabolic level, the benefits of successful medical cannabis treatment in children with ASD. Study results also show the potential of Cannabis-Responsive biomarkers to provide insights into the mechanism of action of medical cannabis treatment,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Mount Sinai Scientists: Potentially Serious Side Effect Seen in Patient After Immunotherapy

Symptoms resembling Parkinson’s disease are a cautionary finding in CAR-T cell treatment for multiple myeloma. Mount Sinai scientists have become the first to report a potentially serious side effect related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their findings were published as a case study in Nature Medicine in December.
CANCER
Newswise

Data Shows Increase in Autism Spectrum Disorder Prevalence

Newswise — Vanderbilt Kennedy Center (VKC) researchers, as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) network, report an increase in the number of children in Tennessee with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The researchers published their findings in the CDC’s Morbidity and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
GenomeWeb

Long Cell-Free DNA Molecules Could Provide New Target for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

NEW YORK – Using a recently developed long-read methylation sequencing technique, investigators from the Chinese University of Hong Kong have found that atypically long cell-free DNA molecules in maternal plasma could be a source for new methods to diagnose fetal monogenic disorders and maternal pregnancy complications. Reporting their findings...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Oncologists Report Barriers to Biomarker Testing, Survey Finds

Biomarker testing has become increasingly important for making informed, personalized treatment decisions for patients with cancer. However, a new nationwide survey conducted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) highlights a range of challenges to biomarker use — most notably, lab turnaround time, the cost of testing, and inadequate insurance coverage.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy