Have You Received Your COVID-19 Hazard Check?
The State of Maine is mailing out $285 checks to more than 300,000 people who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic
285 is a slap in the face.but we can give 2 million dollars to house Afghanistan folks.that have never worked a day in america.thanks America.
I didn't get 1.. I worked through the entire pandemic with no scheduled days off, being deemed essential.. Where's my monies??
I'm busy pulling the cart. Checks only go to those riding the cart.Day of reckoning will come when more are in the cart than pulling it.
