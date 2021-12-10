ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Received Your COVID-19 Hazard Check?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State of Maine is mailing out $285 checks to more than 300,000 people who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic...

Rob Garrison
2d ago

285 is a slap in the face.but we can give 2 million dollars to house Afghanistan folks.that have never worked a day in america.thanks America.

wignapper
2d ago

I didn't get 1.. I worked through the entire pandemic with no scheduled days off, being deemed essential.. Where's my monies??

FOWG
2d ago

I'm busy pulling the cart. Checks only go to those riding the cart.Day of reckoning will come when more are in the cart than pulling it.

Maine State
