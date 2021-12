Seattle – A 58-year-old Snohomish, Washington, insurance agent was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 2 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud for her theft of premium payments from various insurance clients, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Vicki Boser, owned and operated InsuranceTek, Inc., and pocketed premium payments from insurance clients and provided fake certificates of insurance to some of those companies. Boser used the money to support her gambling habit at area casinos. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge James L. Robart likened the conduct to a Ponzi scheme saying, “The conduct is classic in terms of embezzling from clients.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO