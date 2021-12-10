ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Boys season 3 video: Homelander’s big speech & Black Noir’s ‘gift’

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

With the premiere of The Boys season 3 coming at some point in 2022, we’re pleased to have another Seven on 7 video to set the stage!. If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see the latest Cameron Coleman-hosted “news show” return with a wide array of...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Call the Midwife season 11 premiere date confirmed at BBC One

If you’re eager to learn about the Call the Midwife season 11 premiere date at BBC One, we come bearing great news today. After all, you won’t have to wait long to see the show back on the air!. Today, BBC One confirmed that on Sunday, January 2,...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 finale promo: The final five’s new challenge

As you prepare for the Survivor 41 finale, you also better brace for what’s going to be a competitive, crazy end to the season. Let’s start off here with the latest twist for the end of the season: A slight change in scenery. Moving forward, the remaining contestants are going to be away from their old camp. Whatever luxuries they had, however little they were, are now gone. They’re all left in a position now where they have to fend for themselves and find a way to stay focused. It’s not going to be easy.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Magnum PI season 4 episode 9: What was Lia’s big family secret?

As we prepared for tonight’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 9, we knew we’d be getting a chance to learn a little bit more about Lia. So what did we learn? About a third of the way into this installment, it was revealed that she was the daughter of Jonny Kim, one of the most powerful people within a local crime syndicate. As it turns out, Lia lived pretty much every day in a near-impossible situation. It seemed as though she wasn’t directly connected to the ransomware attack directed at the Honolulu PD, but there were still some questions about her. Katsumoto put trust in her, but did indicate that it was suspicious that she wouldn’t have revealed her connection to the syndicate in the past. After all, there are a lot of people who would wonder about that now.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Vought#Starlight#Black Noir#Super
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 12 sneak peek: Deshawn’s final three ‘plan’

As you prepare for Survivor 41 episode 12 on CBS tomorrow night, is a new alliance officially taking center stage? If nothing else, the sneak peek below does a good job of convincing you of that very thing!. This alliance is one that was already teased in the promo for...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 finale: A look at some (possible) big reveals

For most of the past couple of days, a good bit of the Succession season 3 coverage has been geared around the eccentricities of Jeremy Strong and his acting methods. We do get it, mostly because so often, we as people are interested in better understanding those who are different.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Chaos at Christmas

Season 3 episode 9 is going to air on CBS next week, and the first thing to note is that the holiday season will be at the center of the story. This is the final episode of the calendar year and for now, we suggest to buck up. This will be a pretty darn emotional hour of TV.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 7: ‘Between Sleep and Awake’ hopes

As you prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 7 airing on January 6, there is a lot to ponder over. Ultimately, there are a couple of different reasons for that. So where do we begin here? Let’s start off with mentioning where we just left off: With the big reveal that Dembe seemingly gave Liz the letter to read prior to her death. With that in mind, Reddington’s longtime confidant betrayed his trust in a way that is hard for him to grapple with.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
cartermatt.com

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Is season 9 episode 6 here?

After a long time waiting for it, is The Blacklist season 9 episode 6 new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be diving into the story once more?. We know that the James Spader drama’s been on hiatus over the past little while, and it only makes sense then to wonder if the hiatus is going to last until the new year. This is where we can present a little bit of good news: It’s not! There will be a new episode on the show at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, though “Dr. Roberta Sand Ph.D” is going to be the final one for the calendar year. This episode is a little unusual, given that it’s airing on an island largely separate from the story taking place around it.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 promo: Is Eddie’s future addressed?

As we await 9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 airing this March, we know there’s one question everyone wants an answer to. What is going to happen when it comes to Eddie Diaz?. At the end of episode 10 earlier this week, we saw quite a shocking moment as the Eddie character admitted that he was ready to move forward — meaning, he’s probably not going to be a firefighter for the 118 in the immediate future.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale air date, first details revealed

Want to know when the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale air date, or at least some of what could be coming up next?. Well, let’s start with the fact that you’ll be seeing this show wrap things up entirely in early January. Per a new press release obtained by SpoilerTV, the final episode is airing on Sunday, January 9 on the showtime. The title here is “Sins of the Father,” which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone. In addition to being a commonly-used title for TV shows, it also perfectly explains the relationship between Dexter Morgan and his son Harrison. Dexter’s actions are much of the reason why Harrison became the person he is, and there is no evidence that this is about to change.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Writer Details That Heartbreaking Speech in Season 5's Finale

The writer for Rick and Morty's Season 5 finale opened up where that heartbreaking speech at the end came from! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series wrapped up its fifth season earlier this year, and the sixth season of the series is already scheduled for a release some time next year. This means that while fans will have to wait to see what's coming next, the final moments of the fifth season left fans on quite the bittersweet note thanks to a farewell speech from Mr. Poopybutthole as he reflected on the events of the fifth season's finale.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

All American season 4 episode 7: Is Grandpa Willy dead? Spencer’s future

Given that All American season 4 episode 7 was the last episode of 2021, it goes without saying that there would be some big stuff happening. With that being said, we didn’t anticipate the idea of Spencer being expelled potentially after trying to take the fall for the Beverly Hills break-in. Sure, he wasn’t the one responsible for initiating it; however, he is the one who pushed the juniors to bring the trophy back. Him trying to take the stand and protect the team shows the type of leader he is, but he’s also taking an enormous gamble. If he gets booted from school now, he stands a good chance at losing everything. He’s banking on the idea that they really wouldn’t kick him out, and we’ll have to see if that’s true.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4: Is Zeke Monet & Mecca’s son?

This weekend brought you Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 4, and a huge Monet reveal to go along with it!. We knew entering the episode that there was a good chance that something big was going to happen when it comes to Zeke Cross; we just didn’t anticipate that. As it turns out, he’s actually not her nephew at all; he’s her son instead.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

You Don’t Know Me season 1 episode 4 (finale) spoilers: Hero’s speech

Want to know a few more details all about You Don’t Know Me season 1 episode 4? Well, let’s kick things off with this: It’s the big finale. Whatever transpired here could tie together Hero’s journey — at least potentially. We have to wait and see if there’s more coming up after the fact.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 video: ‘Firewall’ sneak peeks & secrets!

As you prepare for tonight’s Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9 on CBS, why not take a look at some of what’s coming?. If you haven’t heard as of yet, this episode carries with it the title of “Firewall,” which is likely all about the return of Alex Kingston to the show and also a cyberattack that is coming against the NYPD. Unfortunately, there are not any sneak peeks out there at present focusing on the Doctor Who alum’s return, and we’ve already gotten into another storyline: The uncertain future of one Maria Baez.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

All American season 4 episode 8: Where’s the first promo?

Last night’s new episode of All American season 4 ended with a couple of big stunners. Take, for starters, the idea that Spencer could be expelled. Then, you’re also adding to this the fact that Grandpa Willy’s life is on the line, and there is a serious chance entering episode 8 that he doesn’t make it out alive.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy