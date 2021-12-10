The Boys season 3 video: Homelander’s big speech & Black Noir’s ‘gift’

As we prepared for tonight’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 9, we knew we’d be getting a chance to learn a little bit more about Lia. So what did we learn? About a third of the way into this installment, it was revealed that she was the daughter of Jonny Kim, one of the most powerful people within a local crime syndicate. As it turns out, Lia lived pretty much every day in a near-impossible situation. It seemed as though she wasn’t directly connected to the ransomware attack directed at the Honolulu PD, but there were still some questions about her. Katsumoto put trust in her, but did indicate that it was suspicious that she wouldn’t have revealed her connection to the syndicate in the past. After all, there are a lot of people who would wonder about that now.

