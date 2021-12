It has been an extraordinary year as we have faced both real and imagined death and loss of our ability to be with the people we love, loss of our plans in the suffering of a two-year global pandemic. While witnessing clients grapple with depression, anxiety and substance use during the pandemic, Positive Directions Equals Change has also seen profound expressions of gratitude and connection. Despite all, there has never been a better time to be genuinely thankful than this holiday season.

