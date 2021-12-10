‘The Monkees’ star Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Michael Nesmith, a singer and guitarist for the popular 60s pop band “The Monkees,” has died. He was 78.

According to family members, Nesmith died of natural causes in his home Friday morning.

Fans of the 1960s TV band will remember him for his knitted cap, deadpan comic style and guitar playing.

Nesmith and Mickey Dolenz, who is now the sole surviving member of the band, played last month at the Rosemont Theater for what was billed as The Monkees farewell tour.

The group’s manager, Andrew Sandoval, confirmed his death on social media.

