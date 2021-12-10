South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
YORK, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A South Carolina police officer is accused of shoplifting nine times from Walmart while on duty, according...www.wmbfnews.com
His ass should be embarrassed to the highest power..But nothing I read surprises me anymore. I just hope whatever he stole was worth his job, mind ,& ego because he lost them ALL!!!!! it's sad but 😂😂🤣🤣No sympathy here.
$93.26 dollas bruh…..u could have asked me to borrow that ….or started a fund raiser for that little bit of money man. Now you got a record and 🎶 u about to lose yo job🎤🎵for 93 dollas and 26 cent. Smh 🤦🏽♀️ I CAN NOT with this man! 😂 do u know how much ISHT talking your people gonna do for this???….. Lawd Jesus 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🙄🙄
Gm to you all..... This is a DISGRACE to the BADGE and the Law Enforcement Family
