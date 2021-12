Analysis uncovers significant deficits in diagnostic procedures and subsequent new diagnoses. Restrictions in access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the treatment of cancer and other conditions. A new study now indicates that the pandemic also likely caused new cancer diagnoses to be delayed, a situation that could lead to worse prognoses for patients. The findings are published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO