BEAUMONT, Texas — Here's your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the Holiday at Ford Park Southeast Texas Lights. A brand-new, dazzling outdoor holiday light attraction is coming to Ford Park starting November 26. “Holiday at Ford Park Presented by 5 Under” will bring the magic of the holiday season to Southeast Texas through an immersive, one-of-a-kind event where guests can stroll through a winter wonderland of lights, shopping, dining and other holiday experiences. Holiday at Ford Park will run on select nights from November 26 through January 2. Tickets are limited and go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10AM at the Ford Park box office, or at www.fordpark.com.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO