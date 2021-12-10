ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Can the Denver Broncos still win the next Super Bowl?

By RealVail Staff
realvail.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs arguably one of the most popular sports globally (certainly in the U.S.), all eyes are currently on the Super Bowl as people ponder who they think maybe in the running to make it to the final and lift the trophy this time around. Of course, Denver Broncos’ fans are currently...

www.realvail.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly looking to get paid this offseason. The Denver Broncos veteran quarterback is having an OK season. Bridgewater, 29, has thrown for 2,775 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a QBR of 47.4, good for 22nd in the National Football League. This offseason, Bridegwater is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Doubt#American Football#The Denver Broncos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Broncos Start Game With 10 Players To Honor Demaryius Thomas

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ death this week shocked and saddened the entire NFL community, but particularly the city of Denver and the Broncos organization. While Thomas spent brief stints with the Texans, Patriots and Jets, he’ll forever be remembered as a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. And on Sunday, as part of the team’s pregame tribute to Thomas, the offense took the field with just 10 players lined up for the snap. The players waited for the 40-second play clock to expire, with the team taking a delay of game penalty while leaving a spot on the field for the late Thomas. 🙏 8️⃣8️⃣ 🙏#LLDT 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Y2U4MgUpQ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021 The Denver Broncos take the field with 10 players to honor the late Demaryius Thomas. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) The Lions declined the penalty. Thomas died Thursday at the age of 33, due to what his family believes to have been a seizure. Thomas played eight and a half seasons with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in 2015 while earning four Pro Bowl selections and two Second Team All-Pro selections.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denver Broncos remaining schedule

The Denver Broncos have five games remaining this season, starting with a AFC vs. NFC showdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Here’s a look at the team’s upcoming games. Denver Broncos 2021 Schedule. Week Date Opponent Time (MT) / TV. 14 Dec. 12 vs. Detroit Lions...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy