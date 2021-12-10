2 dead after single-car rollover crash on 80th Avenue

Melcher, IOWA – According to the Iowa State Patrol, this unfortunate accident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened on 80th Avenue.

Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash.

The responding troopers discovered that the vehicle entered the ditch where it rolled and threw both occupants from the vehicle.

Both victims suffered life-threatening injures and were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were later identified as Grace Deheer and Angelina Clark.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.