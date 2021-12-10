ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

2 dead after single-car rollover crash on 80th Avenue

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNzZX_0dJdIp6d00

Melcher, IOWA – According to the Iowa State Patrol, this unfortunate accident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened on 80th Avenue.

Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash.

The responding troopers discovered that the vehicle entered the ditch where it rolled and threw both occupants from the vehicle.

Both victims suffered life-threatening injures and were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were later identified as Grace Deheer and Angelina Clark.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Dallas, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Accident#The Iowa State Patrol
Davenport Journal

DFD responds to structure fire on South Concord Street

Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 11 p.m. Sunday. It happened in the 4500 block of South Concord Street. Davenport Fire Department crews responded to a report of a structure fire. The callers informed there was smoke and fire showing from...
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Davenport Journal

Saturday afternoon fire damages 23rd Avenue townhouse

Coralville, IOWA – Coralville Fire Department crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire inside of an attached garage right after 12 p.m. Saturday. This incident occurred at 924 23rd Avenue. The responding crews saw flames and smoke coming from the attached garage. They were able to quickly extinguish...
CORALVILLE, IA
Davenport Journal

Mom of three died after getting silicone injection from unlicensed ‘working from home beauty consultant’; charges filed

According to the court documents, the 47-year-old woman from Texas is now charged with the death of a 38-year-old woman from Missouri. Prosecutors said the mother of three died after receiving an illegal silicone injection. The suspect reportedly admitted to injecting the silicone and said that she is not licensed to perform the procedure. She also said that she knew the risks of conducting the procedure incorrectly, prosecutors said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Iowa teen arrested in connection to stabbing on Melrose Lane

Poweshiek County, IOWA – According to the Grinnell Police Department, the stabbing incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. Saturday. It happened on Melrose Lane in Grinnell. Grinnell Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing. The responding officers found one adult male victim. Police said the 43-year-old victim suffered...
IOWA STATE
Davenport Journal

Man stabbed his mother to death then set the vehicle on fire while his 4-year-old niece was inside; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 38-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. Prosecutors said the defendant killed his 59-year-old mother and 4-year-old niece. The girl was murdered by her uncle, she was trapped in a car seat with her 5-year-old brother in a vehicle that was set on fire by her uncle. Her brother was able to escape but she didn’t make it and passed away in the accident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Police officer struck and killed a man with his car, took the victim’s body to his mother’s house where they discussed what to do with the body

According to the court documents, the 25-year-old police officer is now charged with striking a pedestrian, leaving the scene with the victim’s body and then bringing back the body to the scene of the initial crash. Authorities said the cop was arrested on Wednesday and charged with reckless vehicular homicide, desecrating human remains and other charges after he hit and killed 29-year-old nurse earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
14K+
Followers
971
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy