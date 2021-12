Rutgers is in an interesting spot as it turns the page on 2021. The Scarlet Knights are going to be young in 2022. They believe they will be talented, too, but still young. And the schedule is expected to be plenty tough with Boston College and some challenging divisional crossovers (Iowa and Minnesota) joining the typical Big Ten East gauntlet. The makings of another fall without a bowl bid certainly seem present.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO