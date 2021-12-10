ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Watch: Firefighters, CSP clean ducks covered in diesel fuel after tanker rollover

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBAN8_0dJdHy0x00

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters and Colorado State Patrol saved two ducks covered in diesel fuel following a fuel tanker rollover Friday morning.

The fuel tanker carrying 4,000 gallons of fuel rolled over in icy conditions near the C470 off-ramp to Santa Fe Drive.

Extended road closure at C470 off-ramp to Santa Fe due to diesel fuel spill

During clean up, SMFR environmental personnel and Colorado State Patrol troopers found the two ducks downstream from the rollover. The ducks were covered in diesel fuel.

CSP and SMFR cleaned up the ducks using soap and water. Watch the full video in the player above.

Wildlife officers are headed to the scene to help the ducks, SMFR said.

The westbound C470 off-ramp to Santa Fe Drive is remains closed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
City
Littleton, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csp#Diesel Fuel#Rollover#Firefighters#Weather#Accident#Kdvr#Colorado State Patrol#Santa Fe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

1 rescued from burning Thornton condo complex

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters in Thornton had to rescue someone Friday night after a condo went up in flames. It happened on Huron Street near 88th Avenue, west of Interstate 25. The lights of the holiday season were far from the minds of some residents at the Star Point Condos in Thornton. The Thornton […]
THORNTON, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy