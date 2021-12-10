ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

No injuries reported following shots fired incident at 500 Oak St

Davenport Journal
 4 days ago
Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, the shooting occurred right before 7 p.m. Thursday.

It happened along an alley between the 500 block of Oak Street and Telegraph Road.

Davenport Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

The responding officers found several spent casings and discovered several vehicles that were struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

No other information is available at the moment.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Crime & Safety
2 dead after single-car rollover crash on 80th Avenue

Melcher, IOWA – According to the Iowa State Patrol, this unfortunate accident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. It happened on 80th Avenue. Iowa State Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash. The responding troopers discovered that the vehicle entered the ditch where it rolled and threw both...
IOWA STATE
Student planned mass shooting at his school but his plan was ruined when classmates reported his disturbing messages they came across on social media

According to the police officials, the 19-year-old student was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday. Authorities said he was allegedly planning a mass shooting at his school, but his plan foiled after his classmates reported his disturbing messages they came across on social media. In the messages, the 19-year-old suspect reportedly laid out his plans to smuggle a folding gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to the university in his backpack. He also said that he planned to practice at nearby gun range before going to the school and carry out his plan.
Woman broke into blind man’s home and stabbed him to death while he was sleeping; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after she was convicted of killing a blind man in his own home. The defendant admitted to entering the victim’s home through a window. She then saw the victim asleep in his bed and left his residence to go to a relative’s house, where she got a hammer. She returned to the victim’s home and hit him in the head with the hammer and stabbed him with two knives.
Bartender stabbed his co-worker to death because she refused to start a relationship with him, then stabbed himself

According to the police officials, the suspect stabbed his 28-year-old co-worker to death outside her home because she refused to date him. Prosecutors said the victim refused to date her 20-year-old co-worker after the bartender continued to pursue the woman at the restaurant where they both worked. He was so aggrieved by her continued rejection that he waited her with a chef’s knife and stabbed her to death.
