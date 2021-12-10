No injuries reported following shots fired incident at 500 Oak St

Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, the shooting occurred right before 7 p.m. Thursday.

It happened along an alley between the 500 block of Oak Street and Telegraph Road.

Davenport Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

The responding officers found several spent casings and discovered several vehicles that were struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

No other information is available at the moment.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.